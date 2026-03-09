The Ministry of Railways is preparing to launch the Nagercoil–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express to improve rail connectivity between Nagercoil and Charlapalli. The new train is aimed at providing affordable and comfortable travel, especially for passengers from lower and lower-middle income groups.

The train will operate with Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, mainly serving long-distance passengers.

Nagercoil–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express: Key routes

The train will pass through three states during its journey – Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It will run through several important towns and cities including Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti and Nellore among others, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The approval for the Nagercoil–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express was received on March 5, 2026. The train is tentatively expected to begin operations on March 11, 2026, IE reported citing A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway.

“To have comfort, economical long-distance journey 3 pairs of Amrit Bharat non-ac services are currently operational in Telangana. Tentatively planned to start on 11th March 2026,” he told the news outlet.

Nagercoil–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express: Key stations

During its journey, the train will stop at 30 stations. These include Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Satur, Virudunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuturai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tirupadripulyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Chennai, Sullurupeta, Nayadupeta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Bapatla, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda.

The train will run once a week. It will depart from Nagercoil every Thursday. The train will have Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Why Nagercoil–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express is important

The Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities. It will also have modern facilities to make the journey more comfortable.

ALSO READ Indian Railways clocks Rs 1.61 lakh crore freight earnings in 11 months of FY26

The train will help improve connectivity across the three states and may boost tourism and local businesses along the route. Overall, it is expected to provide a reliable, efficient and safe option for long-distance travel.