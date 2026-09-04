South Western Railway has announced the regularisation of the Mysuru-Ajmer-Mysuru Express Special, which will now operate as a weekly regular train.

The Railway Board has approved the conversion of Train Nos. 06281/06282 Mysuru-Ajmer-Mysuru Express Special into Train Nos. 16281/16282 Mysuru-Ajmer-Mysuru Weekly Express. The new service will provide a direct weekly connection between Mysuru and Ajmer, covering several major cities and towns across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and other regions.

Mysuru-Ajmer Weekly Express to start from September 5

Train No. 16281 Mysuru-Ajmer Weekly Express will leave Mysuru at 8 am every Saturday, starting September 5, 2026, and reach Ajmer at 4:35 am on Monday. On its journey, the train will stop at stations including Krishnarajanagar, Hole Narsipur, Hassan, Arsikere, Kadur, Davangere, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar and Nasirabad.

The train will cover a long-distance route connecting key destinations in southern and western India before reaching Ajmer. Its scheduled stoppages will allow passengers from multiple cities to access the weekly service without changing trains.

Return service from Ajmer every Monday

Train No. 16282 Ajmer-Mysuru Weekly Express will commence operations from September 7, 2026. It will depart Ajmer at 6:50 pm every Monday and reach Mysuru at 7 pm on Wednesday.

In the return direction, the train will halt at Nasirabad, Bijainagar, Bhilwara, Chittaurgarh, Nimach, Mandasor, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, SSS Hubballi, Gadag, Koppal, Davangere, Kadur, Arsikere, Hassan, Hole Narsipur and Krishnarajanagar, among other stations.

The Mysuru-Ajmer-Mysuru Weekly Express will have 18 coaches. The composition will include one AC First Class coach, two AC 2-Tier coaches, two AC 3-Tier coaches, seven Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two Luggage-cum-Brake Vans with Divyangjan compartments.