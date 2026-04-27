A Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express train derailed on Monday evening while entering Pune railway station in Maharashtra, officials said. No injuries to passengers have been reported in the incident.

According to Central Railway chief PRO Dr Swapnil Nila, the incident took place around 7:30 PM when one trolley of the fourth coach of the train, which was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Solapur, derailed at a diamond crossing while entering the platform at Pune station.

What led to the derailment

A diamond crossing is a railway track arrangement where two tracks intersect, allowing trains to pass through intersecting lines without switching tracks. Officials said the derailment occurred at this junction point during entry into the station.

The official added that the crossing upgrade has been planned as part of the yard remodelling at Pune station.

“Shifting of passengers to another rake is planned. The diamond crossing is being replaced on a priority, and similar non-standard diamond crossings across Indian Railways are also being replaced,” the chief PRO said.