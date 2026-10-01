Passengers travelling towards Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on select long-distance trains should check where their train will terminate from October 1. Central Railway has announced a 75-day traffic and power block at CSMT, following which eight UP-direction Mail/Express trains will terminate at Dadar or Thane instead of CSMT.

As per the official post shared by Central Railway’s official X handle, the block will be become applicable from October 1 to December 15, 2026, spanning Platforms 14 and 15 as well as Stabling Line 15.

Central Railways has urged passengers to “check the timetable and plan their journey accordingly.”

Why is Central Railway taking the 75-day block?

The block is being implemented as part of Phase 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus redevelopment project, as per the official Central Railway post.

During the block period, foundation work and other necessary works will be done on Platforms 14 and 15 and Stabling Line 15.

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Train operations from Platform 14 and Platform 15 will remain suspended until the work is over. Central Railway said that after the work is complete, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) will hand over the platforms to the Railways for operations.

The railway mentioned that the blocks are crucial for the development and modernisation of basic facilities under the CSMT redevelopment project and regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Seven trains to terminate at Dadar

From October 1 until the work is completed, seven Up-direction Mail/Express trains will terminate at Dadar instead of CSMT.

The following trains are:

Train No. 11002 Ballarshah-CSMT Nandigram Express

Train No. 12112 Amravati-CSMT Express

Train No. 12810 Howrah-CSMT Express

Train No. 22144 Bidar-CSMT Express

Train No. 22108 Latur-CSMT Express

Train No. 22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express

Train No. 22144 Bidar-CSMT Express

During the block period, passengers travelling on these trains will therefore need to plan their onward journey from Dadar instead of CSMT.

Mangaluru-CSMT Express to terminate at Thane

One train will terminate at Thane instead of CSMT. Central Railway mentioned that Train No. 12134 Mangaluru-CSMT Express will be short- terminated at Thane from October 1 until the work gets over. Overall, eight Up-direction Mail/Express trains will be impacted; seven will end their journeys at Dadar and one at Thane.

What passengers should keep in mind

The traffic and power block is slated to continue for 75 days from October 1 to December 15. The short-termination arrangements for the eight listed trains will be imposed from today.

Passengers who had planned to travel up to CSMT on these services should factor in the changed terminating stations while arranging local transport or connecting journeys.