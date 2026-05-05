To improve railway connectivity in Maharashtra and make daily travel easier for passengers, the Ministry of Railways has started a new daily passenger train service on the Purna–Jalna–Nanded route. This service is operated by the South Central Railway zone. This new train will help reduce travel time issues and provide a more convenient option for daily commuters in the region.

The Purna–Jalna–Nanded Daily Passenger Train will run in two sections under train numbers 77623 and 77624. Train No. 77623 will operate between Purna and Jalna, while Train No. 77624 will run between Jalna and Nanded.

Daily Passenger train: Improved connectivity across key towns in Maharashtra

The newly introduced Purna–Jalna–Nanded daily passenger train significantly strengthens regional rail connectivity by linking important towns such as Purna, Parbhani, Jalna, and Nanded. This new train service is expected to make inter-district travel more convenient, affordable, and time-efficient for daily passengers, while also improving overall accessibility across key regions of Maharashtra.

Purna–Jalna–Nanded daily passenger Train: Complete route and station details

The Purna–Jalna–Nanded Daily Passenger Train will operate in two sections under train numbers 77623 and 77624. This service will ensure daily connectivity between the key stations along the route. It aims to provide convenient and reliable travel for regular commuters in the regio

Train No. 77623: The Train No.77623 operates on the Purna–Jalna route, providing daily passenger service between the two stations. This service commenced operations from 04.05.2026.

Train 77624: The train 77624 will operate between Jalna and Nanded. The Jalna–Nanded passenger service was introduced from 05.05.2026 (today).

During its journey, the train will stop at several stations. Check out the complete list of stations covered along the route below.

Stations: Nanded, Wanegaon, Limbgaon, Chudawa, Purna Jn, Mirkhal, Pingli, Parbhani Jn, Pergaon, Devalgaon Avchar, Manwath Road, Dhengli Pippalgaon, Selu, Satuna, Usmanpur, Partur, Paradgaon, Ranjani, Kodi, Sarwari, Jalna

How does the new Purna–Jalna–Nanded train eases daily commuting for passengers?

The newly introduced Purna–Jalna–Nanded daily passenger train makes daily commuting significantly easier for passengers by offering a more reliable and affordable travel option across key towns in Maharashtra. With improved connectivity and regular service, the train reduces the dependence on road transport, helps minimize travel delays, and ensures smoother movement between important stations such as Parbhani, Jalna, and Nanded.