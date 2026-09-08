With the Ganapati Festival 2026 expected to see heavy passenger movement, Indian Railways has announced additional special trains to meet the festive rush. The services will connect Madgaon Junction in Goa with Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, along with a Chiplun–Panvel MEMU service in Maharashtra, giving passengers more options to travel along the Konkan route.

Let’s take a look at the complete schedule, routes, timings, and stoppages of these Ganapati special trains.

Madgaon–Lokmanya Tilak special train: Full schedule, route, timings

Train No. 01004 Madgaon Junction–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special train will depart from Madgaon at 4 pm on September 15 and September 18, 2026. It will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 6:05 am the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 01003 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Madgaon Junction Special will leave LTT at 7:50 am on September 16 and September 19. It will reach Madgaon at 11:45 pm on the same day.

The train will halt at several stations, including Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon, Roha, Pen, Panvel and Thane.

The service will have 19 coaches, comprising three AC 3-Tier coaches, eight sleeper coaches, six general coaches and two SLR/D coaches.

Chiplun–Panvel special train: Full schedule, route, timings

To provide additional local connectivity along the Konkan route, Railways will also operate an unreserved MEMU special between Chiplun and Panvel.

Train No. 01160 Chiplun–Panvel Unreserved MEMU Special will depart from Chiplun at 9 am, reaching Panvel at 2:30 pm on the same day. The service will run from September 10 to September 14 and September 18 to September 27, 2026.

The return service, Train No. 01159 Panvel–Chiplun Unreserved MEMU Special, will leave Panvel at 3:20 pm and reach Chiplun at 10:20 pm.

The MEMU will halt at stations including Anjani, Khed, Kalambani Budruk, Diwankhavati, Vinhere, Karanjadi, Sape Wamne, Veer, Mangaon, Indapur, Kolad, Roha and Pen. The service will have eight MEMU coaches.

Ganapati Festival travel: Booking details

Bookings for Train No. 01004 will open on September 8, 2026 through passenger reservation systems, the internet, and the IRCTC website. You can also check the detailed timings and stoppages of the special trains on the Indian Railways enquiry portal before planning your journey.