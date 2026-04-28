To address the growing passenger demand between Gujarat and Maharashtra, Indian Railways has decided to permanently increase the coach capacity of the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express from 16 to 20 coaches. This change will be effective for journeys commencing from today, April 28, 2026.

Indian Railway has taken this step to reduce congestion and make journeys more comfortable for passengers on this busy route.

Expansion of Coach Capacity in Mumbai–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

Train No Train Name With effects from Present compotiuon Revised coach composition 22691 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express 28.04.2026 14 Chair cars and 2 executive class coaches 18Chair cars and 2 executive class coaches 22692 Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express 28.04.2026 14 Chair cars and 2 executive class coaches 18 Chair cars and 2 executive class coaches

Present coach composition

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express currently runs with 16 coaches. This includes 14 Chair Car coaches and 2 Executive Class coaches.

Revised coach composition

Under the revised arrangement, the train will now operate with 20 coaches in total. This will include 18 Chair Car coaches and 2 Executive Class coaches.

Mumbai–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express – Train details

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad offers fast and comfortable travel between two major cities of western India.

Route and train numbers

The Vande Bharat Express runs between Mumbai Central (MMCT) and Ahmedabad Junction (ADI). The train number for the Mumbai to Ahmedabad route is 22961, and for the return journey, it is 22962.



Departure and arrival timings

Train 22961 departs from Mumbai Central at 3:45 PM and reaches Ahmedabad at 9:15 PM on the same day. The return train, 22962, leaves Ahmedabad at 6:05 AM and arrives at Mumbai Central at 11:45 AM.

Distance and speed

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad covers a distance of 491 km with an average speed of around 89 km/h.

Travel time and halts



The journey takes about 5 hours and 30 minutes. The train stops at major stations, including Borivali, Vapi, Surat, and Vadodara.

Mumbai–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat: What the 20-Coach upgrade means for passengers?

Easier to get tickets: With 4 extra coaches added, more passengers can travel in each trip. This means it will be easier to get confirmed tickets for commuters, especially during weekends, holidays, and busy travel days.

Less rush in the train: Since there are more seats now, passengers will be better spread out. This will reduce crowding inside the coaches and make the journey more relaxed.

More comfortable journey: With fewer people packed in each coach, passengers will have more space and a better travel experience overall.

Helpful for daily travellers: People who travel often between Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad will benefit the most. It will be easier for them to plan trips, even at short notice.

Better service on a busy route: The Vande Bharat Express on this route is already very popular. Adding more coaches will help handle the high number of passengers between Gujarat and Maharashtra more smoothly.