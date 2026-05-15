If you are planning a trip from Mumbai to Uttarakhand this summer to enjoy the scenic mountains and pleasant weather, but are concerned about a long and tiring journey, there is some good news for passengers.

To make travel easier and meet rising demand, Western Railway has extended the services of a superfast special train between Mumbai Central and Kathgodam. This service will offer a more convenient, faster, and comfortable journey for passengers travelling to Uttarakhand.

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What are the extended dates for the special train services?

The special train between Mumbai Central and Kathgodam (Train No.09075) will now run till May 20, 2026, giving passengers more flexibility to plan their journeys without hassle. Similarly, in the return direction, the Train No.09076 has also been extended and will operate till May 21, 2025.

Key stations on the journey

The train will start its journey from Mumbai Central and pass through important stops like Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, and Kota Jn. It then continues via Mathura Jn, Bareilly Jn, and nearby stations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, such as Haldwani and Lalkua Jn. Finally, the train will reach Kathgodam, covering a long and important travel corridor across western, central, and northern India.

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Easier access to the Uttarakhand hills for passengers

The extension of the superfast special train from Mumbai Central to Kathgodam makes it easier for passengers to travel to the hill areas of Uttarakhand. Now people can reach places like Haldwani, Lalkua, and Kathgodam more comfortably without changing many trains. This will save time and reduce travel stress for passengers.

Boost for tourism and weekend travel from Mumbai

This train extension will help increase tourism and weekend travel from Mumbai. Now, people can easily plan short trips to Uttarakhand without much difficulty. It will be useful for families and working people who want to take a quick break. With better train service, more tourists are expected to visit the hill stations during the summer.