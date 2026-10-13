Mumbai’s suburban and long-distance train services will face disruptions from October 14 to 16 as Central Railway carries out traffic and power blocks at Kasara for the Asangaon-Kasara third-line project.

The work is part of a 12-day programme scheduled from October 7 to 18, covering pre-non-interlocking, non-interlocking and post-non-interlocking activities, along with the extension of the Up Yard line towards Igatpuri.

The planned blocks will affect suburban train operations between Asangaon and Kasara, while several Mail and Express services will be cancelled, rescheduled, diverted or regulated. Some trains may also experience delays of up to 25 minutes during the three-day period.

Mumbai local train services between Asangaon and Kasara to be suspended

Central Railway has announced the following timings for the traffic and power blocks:

October 14: 3.35 pm to 8.35 pm

October 15: 3.35 pm to 7.35 pm

October 16: 3 am to 6 am and 3.35 pm to 7.35 pm

Suburban services between Asangaon and Kasara will remain unavailable during the respective block periods.

Four CSMT-Kasara local trains scheduled to leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1.10 pm, 2.17 pm, 2.46 pm and 4.50 pm will terminate at Asangaon instead of Kasara.

In the opposite direction, four Kasara-CSMT services scheduled to depart Kasara at 3.35 pm, 4.16 pm, 5.02 pm and 6.17 pm will originate from Asangaon at 4.12 pm, 4.54 pm, 5.39 pm and 6.54 pm, respectively.

Central Railway has also revised the last and first local train timings for the Kasara route during the block.

Service Revised timing Last CSMT-Kasara local before the block 12.30 pm Last Kasara-CSMT local before the block 2.42 pm First CSMT-Kasara local after the block 6.28 pm First Kasara-CSMT local after the block 8.15 pm

Passengers using the Kasara route should account for the revised timings and the early termination of selected services while planning their journeys.

Two Howrah-CSMT Duronto Express trains cancelled

Central Railway has cancelled two Duronto Express services because of the infrastructure work.

Train 12262, Howrah-CSMT Duronto Express: Cancelled for its scheduled journey on October 13.

Train 12261, CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express: Cancelled for its scheduled journey on October 14.

The CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express scheduled to operate on October 15 will run after being rescheduled. Instead of departing at 5.15 pm on October 15, it will leave CSMT at 12.20 am on October 16.

Mail and Express trains rescheduled on October 14

Several long-distance trains departing from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and CSMT will leave later than their original departure times.

Train Original departure Revised departure 11081 LTT-Gorakhpur Express 4.35 pm 5.50 pm 12107 LTT-Sitapur Express 4.25 pm 5.35 pm 13380 LTT-Dhanbad Express 4.55 pm 6.05 pm 11071 LTT-Ballia Kamayani Express 1.50 pm 5.05 pm 13202 LTT-Rajgir Express 2.45 pm 5.20 pm 22221 CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express 4 pm 5.15 pm

Mail and Express trains rescheduled on October 15

Train Original departure Revised departure 11079 LTT-Gorakhpur Express 3.45 pm 5.35 pm 12153 LTT-Rani Kamlapati Express 4.25 pm 5.50 pm 22584 LTT-Chhapra Express 4.35 pm 6.05 pm 11071 LTT-Ballia Kamayani Express 1.50 pm 5.05 pm 13202 LTT-Rajgir Express 2.45 pm 5.20 pm 22221 CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express 4 pm 5.15 pm

Five trains to run on diverted routes

Central Railway will divert five trains via the Kalyan-Karjat-Pune-Manmad route during the block period.

The affected services are:

Train 12598, CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express: October 14.

Train 11043, Dadar-Ballia Express: October 14.

Train 12188, CSMT-Jabalpur Garib Rath Express: October 15.

Train 11047, Dadar-Gorakhpur Express: October 15.

Train 12139, CSMT-Nagpur Sevagram Express: October 14 and 15.

Several trains to be regulated en route

Some Mail and Express services will be held at intermediate stations to manage traffic during the block.

Among the Up services, the Gorakhpur-LTT Express will be regulated at Igatpuri on October 14 from 6.10 pm to 7.15 pm. The Ayodhya Cantt-LTT Tulsi Express will be held at Igatpuri on October 15 between 6.15 pm and 7.25 pm.

The Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express will be regulated at Igatpuri on October 16 from 6.10 pm to 7.15 pm. The Gomti Nagar-CSMT Pushpak Express will also be regulated at Igatpuri between 6.30 pm and 7.25 pm on October 14, 15 and 16.

The Howrah-CSMT Gitanjali Express will face a one-hour regulation in the Bhusaval division on all three days.

Among the Down services, the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express will be regulated at Khardi on October 14 between 5.44 pm and 7.35 pm. The LTT-Nanded Express will be held at Atgaon on October 15 from 6.56 pm to 7.35 pm.

The CSMT-Balharshah Nandigram Express will be regulated at Atgaon on October 14 and at Khardi on October 15.

Several trains may face delays of up to 25 minutes

Central Railway has warned that other services could be delayed by 15 to 25 minutes between October 14 and 16 due to traffic regulation and the bunching of trains.

The affected services include the Sitapur-LTT Superfast Express, Amritsar-CSMT Express, Nanded-CSMT Tapovan Express, Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, Ballia-LTT Kamayani Express, CSMT-Manmad Panchavati Express, CSMT-Nanded Rajyarani Express, CSMT-Gondia Vidarbha Express, CSMT-Firozpur Punjab Mail, LTT-Shalimar Superfast Express, CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express and CSMT-Amravati Express.

The specific dates of disruption will vary across these services.

Asangaon-Kasara third line project aims to improve capacity

The traffic and power blocks are linked to the Asangaon-Kasara third-line project, which forms part of the larger third and fourth-line expansion between Kasara and Kalyan.

The additional track is intended to separate suburban services from Mail and Express traffic, improve operational flexibility and enable smoother train movements. Once the wider project is completed and commissioned, it is expected to increase the section’s train-handling capacity.

Central Railway said details of the blocks planned for October 17 and 18 would be announced separately. The railway administration has also appealed to passengers to cooperate during the work and check the latest service updates before travelling.