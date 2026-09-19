Passengers travelling on select Mail and Express trains through Mumbai on Sunday, September 20, 2026, should check their timetable before leaving. Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will undergo a four-hour mega block between Thane and Kalyan for engineering and maintenance work.

According to the official update shared by Central Railway on its official X handle, the block will be imposed on the 5th and 6th lines between Thane and Kalyan from 9 am to 1 pm. Central Railway stated that some trains will see changes during the block period and asked passengers to “check the timetable and plan their travel accordingly.”

Thane-Kalyan block: Which trains will be impacted?

During the block, Down Mail and Express trains will be diverted to the Down Fast line between Thane and Kalyan. As per the Central Railway’s notification, these trains are likely to run 10 to 15 minutes behind their scheduled timings.

The four impacted Down services are:

11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express

16345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express

11061 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Express

11055-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Godan Express

Passengers travelling on these trains on Sunday should factor in the possible delay into their journey plans.

Mumbai-bound trains may also be delayed

Several Up Mail and Express trains will be impacted. Central Railway said these services will be diverted to the Up Fast line between Kalyan and Thane during the block and are likely to reach their destinations 10 to 15 minutes late.

The affected trains are 22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, 13201 Rajgir-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Janata Express, 11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express, 12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express, 12134 Mangaluru-CSMT Express, 17221 Kakinada Port-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, and 12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen Express.

The list also features 12168 Banaras-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Express, 17611 Nanded-CSMT Rajyarani Express, 12321 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail, 22160 Chennai-CSMT Superfast Express, 11014 Coimbatore-Lokmanya Terminus Express and 12812 Hatia-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express.

Why is Central Railway taking the mega block?

As per the official Central Railway advisory, the mega block is being undertaken for various engineering and maintenance works on the Thane-Kalyan section. Central Railway’s advisory also states that such maintenance block are necessary for the upkeep and safety of railway infrastructure. The railway administration has also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

What should passengers do?

The block will remain in place for four hours from 9 am to 1 pm on September 20. Passengers travelling on any of the affected Mail and Express services should account for the expected 10-15 delay while planning their onwards journey.

Central Railway has specifically advised passengers to check the timetable beforehand and plan their journeys.