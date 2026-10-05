Train services connecting Mumbai with eastern Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will continue through November, giving passengers more dates to plan their journeys.

Western Railway has decided to continue two weekly special train services from Bandra Terminus for additional dates. One service connects Mumbai with Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the other runs between Bandra Terminus and Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Both trains will continue to operate on their existing weekly schedules and will run on special fare. Check out the special trains’ full schedule, timings, and complete route here.

Mumbai–Azamgarh special train to run till November 30

Train No. Train Name Frequency Extend up to 05184 Bandra Terminus – Azamgarh Special Weekly (Monday) 30.11.26 05183 Azamgarh – Bandra Terminus Special Weekly (Saturday) 28.11.26

Train No. 05184, Bandra Terminus–Azamgarh Special, will now run until November 30, 2026. The train operates every Monday. Its return service, Train No. 05183, Azamgarh–Bandra Terminus Special, will run until November 28, 2026, operating every Saturday.

Mumbai–Azamgarh full route

The Azamgarh special connects Mumbai with eastern Uttar Pradesh, passing through several major stations across the route.

From Azamgarh, the train stops at Muhammadabad, Mau Junction, Aunrihar Junction, Banaras, Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj Rambag, Subedarganj, Govindpuri, Tundla Junction, Idgah Agra Junction, Bayana Junction, Kota Junction, Nagda, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat and Borivali, before reaching Bandra Terminus.

At Mau Junction, the train has a scheduled 45-minute reversal halt.

Another weekly option between Mumbai and Jaipur

Train No. Train Name Frequency Extended up to 09706 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Special Weekly (Monday) 30.11.2026 09705 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Special Weekly (Sunday) 29.11.2026

Train No. 09706, Bandra Terminus–Jaipur Special, will also continue running through November. The weekly train operates every Monday and will now run until November 30, 2026.

The return service, Train No. 09705, Jaipur–Bandra Terminus Special, operates every Sunday and will continue until November 29, 2026.

For this service, the listed stations are Bandra Terminus and Jaipur.

More rail options, a boost for connectivity

The continuation of these two special trains will keep Mumbai connected with more destinations across eastern Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Azamgarh service also links Mumbai with important cities such as Prayagraj, Agra, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara and Surat, while the Jaipur service provides a direct weekly option between Mumbai and Rajasthan.

With the services continuing through November, passengers will have more opportunities to travel along these routes, while the additional train dates add to the available rail options from Mumbai.