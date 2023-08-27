Mumbai Suburban sections: Train traffic on THESE sections to be affected due to Mega block on Sunday

Attention Mumbaikars! Indian Railways‘ Mumbai Division will regulate train operations on its suburban sections today. This is due to the scheduled Mega Block for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. The Mumbai Division falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Railway (CR) zone.



In a statement, Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway said, “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.”

Mega Block in Mumbai Division:-

The Mega Block will be observed in Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines, Panvel- Vashi UP and DN harbour lines. Meanwhile, the services between Belapur and Kharkopar, and Thane-Vashi stations of Trans-harbour line services will be available. On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai – Vashi section, the zonal railway will operate Special local trains during the block period.

Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines:-

The Central Railway will observe Mega Block on Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 10:40 hrs to 15:40 hrs. For this, the DN fast / semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) Mumbai from 09:30 hrs to 14:45 hrs will be diverted o­n DN slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective halts. The train will arrive at its destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

The UP fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10:28 hrs to 15:25 hrs will be diverted o­n UP slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalwa stations in addition to their respective halts. This will be further re-diverted o­n the UP fast line at Mulund station and will arrive at the destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Panvel- Vashi UP and DN harbour lines:-

The Mega Block will be observed on Panvel- Vashi UP and DN harbour lines (including BSU line between Nerul and Kile and Trans-harbour line between Turbhe and Nerul) from 11:05 hrs to 16:05 hrs. The UP Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10:33 hrs to 15:49 hrs and DN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09:45 hrs to 15:12 hrs will remain suspended.