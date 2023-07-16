Mumbai Suburban Rail: Train traffic on THESE sections to be affected due to Mega block on Sunday

Attention Mumbaikars! The train services will be affected on Suburban rail sections due to the scheduled maintenance work on Sunday. The Central Railway (CR) zone has taken a Mega Block to upkeep the infrastructure and safety.

In a statement, the zonal railway said, “Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.”

Check the timings of Mega Block on Mumbai suburban sections:-

The Mega Block will be observed on Matunga – Thane Up and Dn slow lines from 11:05 hrs to 15:35 hrs.

Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:14 hrs to 15:09 hrs will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Thane stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund will be further re-diverted on Dn slow line at Thane station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up slow services leaving Kalyan from 10:25 hrs to 15:10 hrs will be diverted on Up fast at Thane and Matunga station halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations will be further re-diverted on Up slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Dn Mail/Express trains leaving CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 5th line between Vidyavihar/Thane and Diva stations during the block period.

Up Mail/Express trains arriving DR/CSMT will be diverted on the sixth line between Kalyan and Vikhroli stations during the block period.

The Block on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line will be observed from 11:40 hrs to 16:40 hrs.

On Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line, the Mega Block has been taken from 11:10 hrs to 16:10 hrs.

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11:16 hrs to 16:47 hrs and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:48 hrs to 16:43 hrs will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 09:53 hrs to 15:20 hrs will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10:45 hrs to 17:13 hrs will remain suspended.

However, the railways will operate Special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform Number 8) at a frequency of 20 minutes during the block period. In addition, the passengers on Harbour Line are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 hrs to 18:00 hrs today.