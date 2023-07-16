scorecardresearch
Mumbai Suburban Rail: Train traffic on THESE sections to be affected due to Mega block on Sunday

The Central Railway (CR) zone has taken a Mega Block to upkeep the infrastructure and safety.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The Mega Block will be observed on Matunga – Thane Up and Dn slow lines from 11:05 hrs to 15:35 hrs.

Attention Mumbaikars! The train services will be affected on Suburban rail sections due to the scheduled maintenance work on Sunday. The Central Railway (CR) zone has taken a Mega Block to upkeep the infrastructure and safety.

In a statement, the zonal railway said, “Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.”

Check the timings of Mega Block on Mumbai suburban sections:-

  • The Mega Block will be observed on Matunga – Thane Up and Dn slow lines from 11:05 hrs to 15:35 hrs.
  • Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:14 hrs to 15:09 hrs will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Thane stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund will be further re-diverted on Dn slow line at Thane station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
  • Up slow services leaving Kalyan  from 10:25 hrs to 15:10 hrs will be diverted on Up fast at Thane and Matunga station halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations will be further re-diverted on Up slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
  • Dn Mail/Express trains leaving CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 5th line between Vidyavihar/Thane and Diva stations during the block period.
  • Up Mail/Express trains arriving DR/CSMT will be diverted on the sixth line between Kalyan and Vikhroli stations during the block period.
  • The Block on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line will be observed from 11:40 hrs to 16:40 hrs.
  • On Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line, the Mega Block has been taken from 11:10 hrs to 16:10 hrs.
  • Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11:16 hrs to 16:47 hrs and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:48 hrs to 16:43 hrs will remain suspended.
  • Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 09:53 hrs to 15:20 hrs will remain suspended.
  • Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10:45 hrs to 17:13 hrs will remain suspended.

However, the railways will operate Special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform Number 8) at a frequency of 20 minutes during the block period. In addition, the passengers on Harbour Line are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 hrs to 18:00 hrs today.

