Heavy rain continued to lash Vasai-Nalasopara and nearby areas on Tuesday, causing widespread waterlogging that disrupted daily life and local train services.



A video shared online showed local trains navigating slowly through flooded railway tracks, with water submerging large portions of the area. As a precautionary measure, trains operated at restricted speeds to ensure passenger safety.

The footage also revealed rainwater covering vast stretches around the tracks, leaving only electric poles and a few bushes visible, while distant buildings appeared completely surrounded by floodwater.

MUMBAI RAINS The waterlogging situation remains grim across the Vasai-Nallasopara belt & surrounding areas after relentless downpours Commuters take note: WR trains are moving cautiously at restricted speeds through the flooded trackspic.twitter.com/2h3mY5BZXx — SaffronSoul (@TheRealDharm) July 7, 2026

Western Railway Cancels and Diverts Long-Distance Trains

The severe waterlogging has heavily impacted railway services across the region. Due to flooding in the Vasai Road, Nalasopara, and Virar sections, Western Railway has cancelled several trains and diverted others to ensure safety.

The railway cancelled these trains scheduled for July 7:

Train No. 19016 Porbandar-Dadar Express

Train No. 19218 Veraval-Bandra Terminus Express

Train No. 12941 Bhavnagar Terminus-Asansol Express

Train No. 12942 Asansol-Bhavnagar Terminus Express, scheduled for July 9, has also been cancelled.

Some trains have also been diverted due to the waterlogging. Train No. 20495 Jodhpur-Hadapsar Express and Train No. 22497 Sri Ganganagar-Tiruchirappalli Express are running through the Surat-Paldhi-Jalgaon-Manmad-Daund route.

Train No. 20909 Thiruvananthapuram North-Porbandar Superfast has been diverted between Panvel and Surat and will not stop at Vasai Road and Palghar stations. Passengers have been advised to check train updates before travelling.

ALSO READ Heading to Puri or Kerala this festival season? Railways to run over 400 special trains

Eight MEMU services cancelled

Western Railway has also cancelled eight MEMU train services due to waterlogging in the affected sections. The cancelled services include trains running between Dahanu Road, Panvel, Vasai Road, Borivali and Valsad routes.

The affected services include Dahanu Road-Panvel, Panvel-Vasai Road, Vasai Road-Panvel, Panvel-Dahanu Road, Dahanu Road-Borivali and Borivali-Valsad trains.