Attention Passengers! Mumbai’s monsoon troubles have once again impacted rail services, with several Western Railway trains cancelled today (July 8, 2026), due to waterlogging and operational issues. Passengers travelling on Western Railway routes may need to revise their travel plans as multiple express and MEMU services have been affected

The cancellations are expected to affect thousands of passengers travelling on routes connecting Mumbai, Vasai Road, Borivali, Dahanu Road and Panvel.

Daily passengers travelling on these routes are expected to face delays and difficulties in reaching their destinations. You can check out the cancelled train list below.

Several Trains Cancelled: Full List

The cancelled MEMU services include 69164 Dahanu Road–Panvel, 69165 Panvel–Vasai Road, 69168 Vasai Road–Panvel, 69167 Panvel–Vasai Road, 69166 Vasai Road–Panvel, 69161 Panvel–Dahanu Road, 61002 Dahanu Road–Borivali, 61001 Borivali–Vasai Road, and 61003 Vasai Road–Dahanu Road.

Train No. Route 69164 Dahanu Road – Panvel 69165 Panvel – Vasai Road 69168 Vasai Road – Panvel 69167 Panvel – Vasai Road 69166 Vasai Road – Panvel 69161 Panvel – Dahanu Road 61002 Dahanu Road – Borivali 61001 Borivali – Vasai Road 61003 Vasai Road – Dahanu Road

Two Trains Partially Affected

Western Railway has also made changes to two train services. Train 69140, which started its journey on July 7, was terminated early at Bhestan. Its service between Bhestan and Virar has been cancelled.

The 19101 Virar–Bharuch Express, scheduled for July 8, will now start from Bhestan instead of Virar. Passengers travelling from Virar to Bhestan are advised to make alternate travel arrangements.