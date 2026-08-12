The proposed Vasai Bypass rail project in Maharashtra is facing a delay in the land acquisition process, with a crucial Joint Measurement Survey (JMS) yet to be conducted, according to The Indian Express.

The survey is required to determine land ownership and the exact area needed for acquisition. While the land acquisition process is awaiting the survey, work related to environmental clearances has progressed, as per The Indian Express.

The 5.73-km Vasai Bypass and Naigaon-Juchandra chord line, estimated to cost Rs 176 crore, is planned to provide a direct rail connection between the Western Railway and Konkan Railway networks. The link will allow trains travelling from Mumbai towards the Konkan region to avoid reversing at existing junctions.

Land survey remains key hurdle

The Railway Board approved the project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) in July 2023. A consultancy contract was awarded in 2024 for engineering surveys, preparation of land plans and work related to environmental clearances.

Land acquisition proposals covering 8.1 hectares have been submitted to the Palghar district administration in two phases. Gazette notifications under the Railways Act have also been issued.

However, the JMS is still pending. The survey will establish the ownership of the affected plots and the precise land requirement, after which the authorities can determine compensation and move towards final acquisition.

Engineering approvals for the Naigaon and Juchandra sections are also at different stages.

Mangrove clearance process moves ahead

Meanwhile, a proposal for the diversion of 14.10 hectares of mangrove land is under examination by forest authorities.

Of this, 9.6 hectares is proposed to be used for the Vasai Bypass, while 4.6 hectares has been identified for stabling lines under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A.

Mangrove marking and a joint site inspection have already been completed. The latest report and cost estimate have also been submitted to the forest department for further examination.

The project is therefore progressing on the environmental clearance front, but the pending JMS remains an important step in the land acquisition process. Completion of the survey would allow authorities to firm up land requirements, ownership details and compensation before proceeding with the next stages of acquisition.