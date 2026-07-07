Mumbai Monsoon hits railway network: 41 trains cancelled, 8 MEMU services scrapped – Full list
Heavy rainfall has severely impacted rail operations across Mumbai, with Western and Central Railway cancelling, diverting and regulating several train services due to waterlogging and landslides. Here's the latest list of affected trains, route diversions and travel advisory.
Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt rail services across Maharashtra on Tuesday, with both Western Railway and Central Railway announcing fresh cancellations, diversions and route changes due to waterlogging and landslides. Although rainfall intensity eased in Mumbai after Monday’s downpour, restoration work is still underway across key sections, affecting both suburban and long-distance train operations.
Western Railway said train movement in its Mumbai Central Division has been impacted by waterlogging in the Vasai Road, Nalasopara and Virar sections.
As a result, Train No. 19016 Porbandar-Dadar Express, Train No. 19218 Veraval-Bandra Terminus Express and Train No. 12941 Bhavnagar Terminus-Asansol Express, all scheduled for July 7, have been cancelled. Train No. 12942 Asansol-Bhavnagar Terminus Express, scheduled for July 9, has also been cancelled.
Several trains have also been diverted. Train No. 20495 Jodhpur-Hadapsar Express and Train No. 22497 Sri Ganganagar-Tiruchirappalli Express are operating via the Surat-Paldhi-Jalgaon-Manmad-Daund chord line. Train No. 20909 Thiruvananthapuram North-Porbandar Superfast has been diverted between Panvel and Surat, skipping Vasai Road and Palghar stations due to waterlogging.
In addition, Western Railway cancelled eight MEMU services on Tuesday, including Dahanu Road-Panvel, Panvel-Vasai Road, Vasai Road-Panvel, Panvel-Dahanu Road, Dahanu Road-Borivali and Borivali-Valsad services.
Passengers have been requested to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest train status before commencing travel.
Central Railway restoration continues after landslides
Central Railway continues to deal with the impact of multiple landslides that struck the Karjat-Lonavala Ghat section during Monday’s intense rainfall.
According to the railway, till 4.30 am on Tuesday, 41 mail and express trains had been cancelled, 59 diverted, 20 short-terminated, 22 short-originated and four rescheduled due to disruptions in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala. Four local train services between Lonavala and Pune have also been cancelled.
Railway officials are continuing restoration work across affected sections where landslides, debris and ballast washouts damaged tracks. Passengers have been advised to check train schedules before travelling as operations continue to be regulated while repairs are completed.
With both Western Railway and Central Railway operating under weather-related restrictions, authorities have urged passengers to verify train schedules before leaving for stations. Railway officials said services will continue to be restored in phases depending on weather conditions and the progress of repair work across affected sections.
Central Railway disruptions
Category
Number
Mail/Express trains cancelled
41
Diverted
59
Short-terminated
20
Short-originated
22
Rescheduled
4
Lonavala–Pune local trains cancelled
4
Western Railway cancellations
Train No.
Train
19016
Porbandar–Dadar Express
19218
Veraval–Bandra Terminus Express
12941
Bhavnagar Terminus–Asansol Express
12942 (July 9)
Asansol–Bhavnagar Terminus Express
Western Railway diverted trains
Train No.
Train
Diversion
20495
Jodhpur–Hadapsar Express
Via Surat–Paldhi–Jalgaon–Manmad–Daund Chord Line–Pune
22497
Sri Ganganagar–Tiruchirappalli Express
Same diversion
20909
Thiruvananthapuram North–Porbandar Superfast
Skips Vasai Road and Palghar
Western Railway: MEMU services cancelled on July 7