Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt rail services across Maharashtra on Tuesday, with both Western Railway and Central Railway announcing fresh cancellations, diversions and route changes due to waterlogging and landslides. Although rainfall intensity eased in Mumbai after Monday’s downpour, restoration work is still underway across key sections, affecting both suburban and long-distance train operations.

Western Railway services affected by waterlogging

Western Railway said train movement in its Mumbai Central Division has been impacted by waterlogging in the Vasai Road, Nalasopara and Virar sections.

As a result, Train No. 19016 Porbandar-Dadar Express, Train No. 19218 Veraval-Bandra Terminus Express and Train No. 12941 Bhavnagar Terminus-Asansol Express, all scheduled for July 7, have been cancelled. Train No. 12942 Asansol-Bhavnagar Terminus Express, scheduled for July 9, has also been cancelled.

Several trains have also been diverted. Train No. 20495 Jodhpur-Hadapsar Express and Train No. 22497 Sri Ganganagar-Tiruchirappalli Express are operating via the Surat-Paldhi-Jalgaon-Manmad-Daund chord line. Train No. 20909 Thiruvananthapuram North-Porbandar Superfast has been diverted between Panvel and Surat, skipping Vasai Road and Palghar stations due to waterlogging.

In addition, Western Railway cancelled eight MEMU services on Tuesday, including Dahanu Road-Panvel, Panvel-Vasai Road, Vasai Road-Panvel, Panvel-Dahanu Road, Dahanu Road-Borivali and Borivali-Valsad services.

Passengers have been requested to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest train status before commencing travel.

Central Railway restoration continues after landslides

Central Railway continues to deal with the impact of multiple landslides that struck the Karjat-Lonavala Ghat section during Monday’s intense rainfall.

According to the railway, till 4.30 am on Tuesday, 41 mail and express trains had been cancelled, 59 diverted, 20 short-terminated, 22 short-originated and four rescheduled due to disruptions in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala. Four local train services between Lonavala and Pune have also been cancelled.

Railway officials are continuing restoration work across affected sections where landslides, debris and ballast washouts damaged tracks. Passengers have been advised to check train schedules before travelling as operations continue to be regulated while repairs are completed.

Passengers advised to check train status

With both Western Railway and Central Railway operating under weather-related restrictions, authorities have urged passengers to verify train schedules before leaving for stations. Railway officials said services will continue to be restored in phases depending on weather conditions and the progress of repair work across affected sections.

Central Railway disruptions

Category Number Mail/Express trains cancelled 41 Diverted 59 Short-terminated 20 Short-originated 22 Rescheduled 4 Lonavala–Pune local trains cancelled 4

Western Railway cancellations

Train No. Train 19016 Porbandar–Dadar Express 19218 Veraval–Bandra Terminus Express 12941 Bhavnagar Terminus–Asansol Express 12942 (July 9) Asansol–Bhavnagar Terminus Express

Western Railway diverted trains

Train No. Train Diversion 20495 Jodhpur–Hadapsar Express Via Surat–Paldhi–Jalgaon–Manmad–Daund Chord Line–Pune 22497 Sri Ganganagar–Tiruchirappalli Express Same diversion 20909 Thiruvananthapuram North–Porbandar Superfast Skips Vasai Road and Palghar

Western Railway: MEMU services cancelled on July 7