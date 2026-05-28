Western Railway has intensified its monsoon preparedness measures across Mumbai’s suburban rail network ahead of the 2026 rainy season, focusing on flood prevention, passenger safety and uninterrupted train operations.

The railway zone said extensive pre-monsoon work has been undertaken across vulnerable locations in the suburban section, including desilting of drains, cleaning of culverts, installation of dewatering pumps and deployment of advanced monitoring systems.

According to Western Railway, its monsoon preparedness efforts over the last two years helped prevent major flooding and extended waterlogging incidents across the Mumbai suburban network.

Drain cleaning, flood mitigation and emergency planning underway

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Shri Vineet Abhishek, a series of focused actions have been undertaken o­n mission mode to ensure uninterrupted train services during the upcoming monsoon season.

Major activities such as cleaning and desilting of culverts, nullahs and drains, removal of muck and garbage alongside railway tracks, construction of new drainage systems, installation of additional dewatering pumps and tree trimming activities have been undertaken.

Western Railway said a comprehensive action plan has been prepared for monsoon operations covering preventive measures, contingency planning and technological interventions aimed at reducing disruptions during heavy rainfall.

A total of 58 culverts and bridge waterways were identified for cleaning work, of which around 90 per cent work has already been completed.

126 dewatering pumps installed across suburban section

Western Railway said desilting and cleaning work covering nearly 60 km of drains is also being carried out, with more than 50 km already completed.

The railway zone added that new drains and manholes have been constructed at vulnerable spots to improve water discharge during heavy rains.

As part of flood mitigation efforts, 126 high-capacity dewatering pumps have been installed at vulnerable locations across the suburban section, which is around 10 per cent higher compared to last year.

Spare pumps have also been positioned at maintenance depots for emergency deployment during intense rainfall situations.

Railways deploys digital rain gauges and SCADA monitoring

To improve real-time flood monitoring, Western Railway has installed 40 flood gauges and six Automated Digital Rain Gauges (ARG) at strategic points across the network.

The railway zone has also deployed SCADA-based water level monitoring systems at vulnerable bridges for continuous tracking and timely alerts.

Western Railway said drones and floater camera drones are being used to monitor cleaning work related to culverts and nallahs.

Specialised suction and de-sludging machines are also being deployed for deep cleaning at identified locations.

Focus on vulnerable locations like Matunga Road and Vasai Road

Western Railway said micro-tunnelling works involving 1200 mm and 1800 mm diameter pipes are also being undertaken to improve storm-water discharge capacity.

According to the railway zone, the number of micro-tunnel pipe openings between Churchgate and Virar has now increased to 19 locations.

The railway administration said vulnerable and flood-prone locations across the suburban network have been identified and corrective steps such as track lifting and additional drainage arrangements have been completed.

Focused work has also been carried out at previously vulnerable locations including Matunga Road and Vasai Road where drainage and water discharge systems have been strengthened.

Western Railway added that these measures reflect its continued focus on passenger safety, operational reliability and seamless suburban train services during the monsoon season.