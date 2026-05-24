Central Railway will operate a mega block on the Main Line in the Mumbai division on Sunday, May 24, impacting suburban train services between Matunga and Mulund stations. The block will be imposed on both the up and down slow lines from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM, according to a travel advisory issued by Central Railway.

In its advisory, Central Railway stated, “Passengers are requested to plan their travel only after checking the revised timetable and alternative arrangements.

Which routes will be affected during the mega block?

As per the official advisory, the mega block will impact services operating on the slow corridor between Matunga and Mulund on the Main Line.

During the block period, down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai between 10:14 AM and 3:32 PM will be diverted on the down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations.

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On the similar line, up slow line services departing from Thane between 11:07 AM and 3:15 PM will be redirected to the up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations. These trains will stop at Mulund, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Kurla, Vikhroli and Sion stations before rejoining the slow corridor.

Central Railway stated that these diverted suburban trains are likely to arrive around 15 minutes behind schedule.

Which trains will skip stations today?

The railway administration mentioned that suburban trains operating on both the up and down fast corridors will not stop at Kanjumarg, Vidyavihar and Nahur stations during the block period.

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Additionally, all up and down fast line services arriving at or departing from CSMT Mumbai between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM may also face delays of around 15 minutes.

Why is the mega block being carried out?

According to the Central Railway official statement, the mega block is necessary for “maintenance of railway infrastructure and ensuring safety.” The railway administration also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers during the maintenance work.