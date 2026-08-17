Central Railway has upgraded 22 additional suburban train services from 12-car to 15-car rakes on the Main Line, with the changes coming into effect from August 15. The move has increased the carrying capacity of each upgraded service by 25%, according to CR’s official press release.

The upgraded services operate on the CSMT-Karjat/Khopoli section and are expected to benefit passengers travelling to and from Ambarnath, Badlapur, Karjat and Khopoli.

With three additional coaches added to each service, the number of 15-car suburban services on Central Railway has increased from 32 to 54. The overall number of suburban services, however, remains unchanged at 1,820.

Which Mumbai local trains have been upgraded to 15-car rakes?

The 22 upgraded services comprise 11 down and 11 up trains operating across the Main Line.

The down services include Dadar-Khopoli, CSMT-Karjat, Karjat-Khopoli, CSMT-Badlapur, CSMT-Ambarnath and CSMT-Khopoli locals.

The up services include Khopoli-Dadar, Ambarnath-CSMT, Khopoli-Karjat, Karjat-CSMT, Khopoli-CSMT, Badlapur-CSMT and Ambarnath-Dadar locals.

Two morning peak services have also been upgraded to 15-car rakes. These are the Ambarnath-CSMT local departing Ambarnath at 8:27 am and the Khopoli-Karjat local departing Khopoli at 10 am.

Two evening peak services have also received the upgrade — the CSMT-Ambarnath local departing CSMT at 7:42 pm and the CSMT-Karjat local departing CSMT at 7:50 pm.

Mumbai local train timings, service changes

As part of the changes, the KP2 Khopoli-Parel local now operates as the DKP2 Khopoli-Dadar local, departing Khopoli at 4:50 am. Similarly, KP3 Parel-Khopoli local now operates as the DKP1 Dadar-Khopoli local, departing Dadar at 7:43 am.

The A59 CSMT-Ambarnath 15-car local has also been changed to the DA7 Dadar-Ambarnath local. The service departs Dadar at 11:23 pm and reaches Ambarnath at 12:30 am.

Central Railway has also converted the KP15 CSMT-Khopoli and A1 CSMT-Ambarnath services from slow to fast services.

The DA7 Dadar-Ambarnath 15-car service will remain cancelled on Saturdays for maintenance purposes.

Central Railway now has 54 15-car local services

Central Railway introduced 15-car local train services on its Mumbai suburban network for the first time on October 16, 2012, when 16 such services began operations.

Six more 15-car services were introduced from April 4, 2019, taking the total to 22.

From July 20, 2026, another 10 services were upgraded from 12-car to 15-car rakes, taking the total number of 15-car services to 32.

Following the latest upgrade of 22 services, Central Railway now has 54 15-car suburban services.

The total number of suburban services remains unchanged at 1,820. Central Railway has also said that services on the North East line will be introduced in the near future.

Down Trains

Sr. No. Train Code Station From / To Departure Arrival Remarks 1 DKP 1 Dadar-Khopoli 07:43 09:51 — 2 S 17 CSMT-Karjat 09:57 11:55 — 3 SKP 5 Karjat-Khopoli 10:40 11:05 — 4 SKP 7 Karjat-Khopoli 12:00 12:25 — 5 SKP 9 Karjat-Khopoli 13:15 13:40 — 6 S 27 CSMT-Karjat 14:45 16:42 — 7 BL 35 CSMT-Badlapur 16:42 18:07 — 8 A 49 CSMT-Ambarnath 19:42 21:01 Evening Peak 9 S 37 CSMT-Karjat 19:50 21:51 Evening Peak 10 KP 15 CSMT-Khopoli 22:57 01:30 Converted from Slow to Fast 11 A 1 CSMT-Ambarnath 00:05 01:27 Converted from Slow to Fast

Up Trains

