Western Railway has revised its suburban train timetable from September 1, bringing changes to local train services across the Western Line. The new timetable includes changes to train timings, routes and terminals, along with adjustments to existing services.

The changes will affect several daily local services, with some trains being introduced, others withdrawn and a number of services extended or assigned new originating and terminating stations.

The revised schedule also includes additional AC local services on the Western Line. Here is a look at the key changes passengers need to know.

New Mumbai local services introduced

Western Railway has added six new slow local services from September 1. Here are the new services and their timings:

Direction Route Departure Arrival Up Bandra–Churchgate 11:58 am 12:30 pm Up Virar–Borivali 11:51 pm 12:26 am Down Bhayandar–Virar 7:46 am 8:12 am Down Borivali–Bhayandar 10:14 pm 10:30 pm Down Borivali–Virar 10:51 pm 11:33 pm Down Borivali–Bhayandar 12:28 am 12:46 am

Some existing local services withdrawn

Along with the new services, Western Railway has withdrawn several existing local trains.

These include Borivali–Churchgate services departing at 10:50 am and 2:30 pm. Some Churchgate–Borivali and Churchgate–Mumbai Central services have also been withdrawn as part of the revised timetable.

Two new AC local services added

Western Railway will also introduce two additional AC local services.

A Borivali–Churchgate AC local will depart Borivali at 6:24 pm and reach Churchgate at 7:15 pm. It will run in fast mode, stopping at Andheri, Bandra, Dadar and Mumbai Central.

In the opposite direction, a Churchgate–Borivali AC local will depart Churchgate at 5:28 pm and reach Borivali at 6:20 pm. It will also run as a fast service.

With these additions, the number of AC local services will increase from 145 to 147. On Saturdays and Sundays, 116 AC local services will operate.

Several local services extended

Western Railway has also extended the routes of some existing services.

The Virar–Dadar local departing at 8:23 am will now run up to Churchgate, reaching there at 9:48 am. Similarly, the Bhayandar–Bandra service departing at 11:39 am will now run up to Bandra, with arrival at 12:33 pm.

In the down direction, the Dadar–Virar service at 9:55 am will now start from Churchgate at 9:52 am and reach Nalasopara at 11:08 am. Other services have also been extended towards Virar, Bhayandar and Dahanu Road.

Changes in train terminals

Western Railway has also changed the originating and terminating stations of several local services.

For up trains, the 10:14 am Borivali service will now start from Bandra at 10:27 am and reach Churchgate at 11:00 am. Similarly, the 11:35 am Borivali–Churchgate local will now start from Goregaon at 11:39 am and reach Churchgate at 12:36 pm.

Some Churchgate services have also been given different terminals:

Existing Service New Terminal Churchgate–Virar, 6:48 am Churchgate–Vasai Road Churchgate–Andheri, 9:25 am Churchgate–Bandra Churchgate–Virar, 10:24 am Churchgate–Goregaon Churchgate–Virar, 1:53 pm Churchgate–Bhayandar Churchgate–Borivali, 10:48 pm Churchgate–Malad

These terminal changes will alter the journey pattern for passengers using these services, particularly those travelling beyond the newly assigned destinations.