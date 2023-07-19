Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on suburban section halted due to water logging on tracks after heavy rains

The services of Mumbai local trains were affected on the Central Line on Wednesday (July 19). The operations of the local trains were suspended between Badlapur and Ambarnath railway stations due to waterlogging on tracks.

The Central Railway shared the update on Twitter and announced that the local train services came to a halt between Ambernath – Badlapur (UP+DOWN) section from 11.05 am as a safety measure due to heavy rains.

“Badlapur-Ambarnath section (UP + DOWN) closed from 11.05 hrs for traffic due to water-logging,” Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

Badlapur-Ambarnath section (UP + DOWN) closed from 11.05 hrs for traffic as a safety precautionary measure since water logging due to heavy rains. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 19, 2023

According to the sources, the rail tracks between Badlapur and Ambarnath stations got inundated at around 10.30 am.

The local train services were also disrupted on Harbour Line today due to a point failure at Panvel railway station. However, the officials said train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Belapur route were running.

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the financial capital of India on Wednesday and issued an orange alert for the city.

From the past few days Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing heavy rains which has resulted in water logging in various areas.

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Satara, Kohlapur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Ratnagiri, while a red alert has been issued for Raigad and Pune.