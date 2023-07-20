In a major relief for senior citizens travelling in Mumbai, Indian Railways is planning to reserve one coach in Mumbai local trains providing them with much-needed comfort and safety during their daily commutes.

According to multiple media reports, Railways had recently filed an affidavit stating that a luggage compartment can be transformed and reserved for the use of senior citizens.

The development comes after a PIL was filed in the Bombay High Court highlighting the challenges faced by elderly commuters. The PIL claimed that around 50,000 senior citizens commute daily on suburban trains in the financial capital of India and they frequently find it difficult to find a seat in the ‘overcrowded’ coaches.

The PIL was filed by a 66-year-old senior citizen, petitioner KP Purushothamam Nair. It addressed the difficulties seniors encounter in securing seats during peak hours. The PIL also pointed out that as many as 14 seats are reserved for seniors in the second class and elderly individuals often find them occupied by younger passengers.

Indian Railways conduct survey

According to a survey conducted by the railways a few months ago, nearly 90% of the passengers in these compartments belong to the General class, while only the remaining 10% are involved in transporting goods. Keeping the statistics in mind, an official stated that allocating one out of the total four vendor compartments for senior citizens would be a good initiative and should not be an issue for those holding vendor tickets.

Following the survey, an official also noted that in a 12-car local train – luggage compartments occupy 6.18% of the area but carry only 0.32% of the passenger load, while the General class compartments occupy 71% of the train area but accommodate 90% of the passengers.