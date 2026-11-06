Mumbai local train services on Central Railway’s Main and Harbour lines will be affected on Sunday as the Mumbai Division carries out a mega block for engineering and maintenance work, according to CR press release.

The block will affect services between Matunga and Mulund on the Main Line and Panvel and Vashi on the Harbour Line.

According to a Central Railway press release issued on Thursday, the block on the UP and DOWN Slow lines between Matunga and Mulund will be in force from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

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During this period, DOWN Slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10.14 am and 3.32 pm will run on the DOWN Fast line between Matunga and Mulund. These trains will stop at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund before returning to the slow line. They are expected to reach their destinations around 15 minutes late.

Similarly, UP Slow line trains departing from Thane between 11.07 am and 3.51 pm will be diverted to the UP Fast line at Mulund. They will run between Mulund and Matunga, stopping at Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, before rejoining the UP Slow line at Matunga.

Harbour Line and Trans-Harbour services

On the Harbour Line, the block will cover both UP and DOWN lines between Panvel and Vashi, excluding the PORT line. It will remain in effect from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm.

UP Harbour Line trains towards CSMT departing Panvel between 10.33 am and 3.49 pm will be cancelled. DOWN services towards Belapur and Panvel leaving CSMT between 9.45 am and 3.12 pm will also remain suspended during this period.

Trans-Harbour services will face cancellations as well. UP trains towards Thane departing Panvel between 11.02 am and 3.53 pm, and DOWN trains towards Panvel leaving Thane between 10.01 am and 3.20 pm, will not operate during the block.

Special trains to run on CSMT-Vashi section

To reduce passenger inconvenience, Central Railway will operate special local trains on the CSMT-Vashi section while the block is in force.

Trans-Harbour services will continue to run between Thane and Vashi/Nerul. PORT line services will also remain operational during the maintenance work.

Central Railway said the block was necessary for infrastructure maintenance and passenger safety. It has asked commuters to cooperate with the railway administration during the work.

All UP and DOWN local trains departing from or arriving at CSMT between 11 am and 5 pm are expected to reach their destinations around 15 minutes later than their scheduled arrival times.