Mumbai local train commuters travelling today (July 12) should expect disruptions on parts of the Central Railway network as the Mumbai Division undertakes a scheduled Mega Block for engineering and maintenance works. The block will affect suburban services on both the Main and Harbour lines for several hours, with trains being diverted, suspended and replaced by special services on certain stretches.

According to Central Railway, the maintenance work is aimed at carrying out infrastructure upgrades and essential engineering activities that cannot be undertaken during regular train operations. While the block will temporarily impact services, railway officials say such shutdowns are critical to maintaining the safety and reliability of Mumbai’s suburban network.

Main Line: Slow services diverted via fast corridor

On the Main line, the Mega Block will be in place on the UP and Down slow lines between CSMT and Vidhyavihar from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm.

During this period, Down slow services leaving CSMT between 10.48 am and 3.45 pm will be diverted to the Down fast line between CSMT and Vidhyavihar, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla, before returning to the slow line at Vidhyavihar.

Similarly, Up slow services departing Ghatkopar between 10.19 am and 3.52 pm will operate via the Up fast line between Vidhyavihar and CSMT, stopping at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla.

Harbour Line: Several services cancelled, special trains to run

The Harbour line will witness a longer block, with Down services between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra suspended from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm, while Up services towards CSMT will remain affected from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

As a result, Harbour line trains heading towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel from CSMT between 11.16 am and 4.47 pm will remain cancelled. Services towards Bandra and Goregaon departing CSMT between 10.48 am and 4.43 pm will also remain suspended.

On the return side, Harbour line trains for CSMT departing Panvel, Belapur and Vashi between 9.53 am and 3.20 pm, as well as services leaving Goregaon and Bandra between 10.45 am and 5.13 pm, will not operate.

To minimise inconvenience, Central Railway will operate special suburban services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform 8) at a frequency of 20 minutes throughout the block period.

In addition, Harbour line passengers will be allowed to travel on Central Railway’s Main line and Western Railway between 10 am and 6 pm during the block.

Central Railway said the maintenance works are essential for infrastructure upkeep and ensuring the safe operation of suburban train services, while requesting passengers to cooperate during the temporary disruption.