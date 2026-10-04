Mumbai local train passengers should check schedules before travelling on Sunday, October 4, as maintenance blocks will impact services across sections of the suburban network. Central Railway will operate mega blocks on the Main, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour lines, while Western Railway will conduct a four-hour jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir.

As per the official updates posted by Central Railway and Western Railway on X, some suburban services will be cancelled or diverted during the block periods. Alternative services will remain available on certain routes.

Mumbai local mega block today: Check timings here

Line/Section Block timing Impact on passengers Main Line: CSMT-Vidyavihar 10.55 am-3.55 pm Slow trains to be diverted Harbour: Panvel-Vashi 11.05 am-4.05 pm Several services cancelled Trans-Harbour: Panvel-Thane During specified service windows Panvel-Thane services cancelled Western: Borivali-Ram Mandir 10 am-2 pm Trains diverted; some services cancelled

Main Line: CSMT-Vidyavihar trains diverted

Central Railway will run a mega block on the Up and Down slow lines between CSMT and Vidyavihar from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm for engineering and maintenance works.

Down slow services leaving CSMT between 10:48 am and 3:45 pm will use the Down fast line and will stop at Byculla, Dadar, Sion, Parel, Matunga and Kurla before returning to the slow line at Vidyavihar.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar between 10:19 am and 3:52 pm will use the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT, with stoppages at Kurla, Parel, Dadar, Sion, Matunga and Byculla.

Harbour Line: Panvel-Vashi services cancelled

The Up and Down Harbour lines between Panvel and Vashi, excluding the Port Line, will be restricted from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Up services departing from Panvel between 10:33 am and 3:49 pm for CSMT and Down services leaving CSMT between 9:45 am and 3:12 pm for Belapur and Panvel will remain cancelled.

Trans-Harbour: Check alternatives

Up services leaving Panvel for Thane between 11:02 am and 3:35 pm and Down services leaving Thane for Panvel between 10:01 am and 3:20 pm will remain cancelled. However, special suburban services will run between CSMT and Vashi. Services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul as well as those on the Port Line will continue to be available.

Central Railway has advised passengers to check the timetable and plan their journeys accordingly.

Western Railway: Four-hour jumbo block

Western Railway will implement a four-hour jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir from 10 am to 2 pm for maintenance of tracks, overhead equipment and signalling systems.

During the block, Up fast locals will run on the Up slow line between Borivali and Andheri, whereas Fifth Line trains will use the Down fast line between Andheri and Borivali. Some Andheri and Borivali locals will provide services on the Harbour Line up to Goregaon, whereas some Up and Down suburban services will remain cancelled.

Western Railways said details of impacted trains will be available at the respective stations’ master’s offices and urged the passengers to plan their travel accordingly.