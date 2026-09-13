Mumbai local train passengers travelling on Sunday, September 13, 2026, should check services change before commencing their journey. Central Railway announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that its Mumbai Division will conduct Mega Blocks on the Main Line and Trans-Harbour Line for engineering and maintenance works.

The Main Line block will impact the Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalyan, whereas the Trans-Harbour block will impact services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul. Several Trans-Harbour services will remain cancelled during the block period, whereas Main Line services will see diversions and delays.

In a separate announcement, Western Railway stated that no Jumbo Block will be implemented on its suburban network on Sunday because of Ganeshotsav, with suburban services operating according to the regular timetable.

Main Line Block: Check timings

Central Railway will run a Mega Block on the UP and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalyan from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on September 13.

During the block, Down slow/semi-fast suburban services departing Mulund from 10:43 am to 3:53 pm will be diverted to the Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan. These trains will have stoppages at Thane, Diva, Kalwa, Mumbra and Dombivli and are expected to reach their destinations around 10 minutes late.

In a similar way, Up slow/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10:36 am to 3:51 pm will be diverted to the Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund. They will have a stoppage at Diva, Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa, before returning to the Up slow line at Mulund. These services are also expected to arrive around 10 minutes late.

Central Railway’s advisory also mentions that Thane suburban trains will be run on the Down slow line. All Up and Down slow suburban services leaving from or arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 11:00 am and 5:50 pm are likely to reach their destinations or CSMT around 10 minutes late.

Trans-Harbour services to remain cancelled

A separate Mega Block will be imposed on the Up and Down Trans-Harbour lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. During the block duration, Up and Down Trans-Harbour services between Thane and Vashi/Panvel/Nerul will remain suspended.

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Down services from Thane for Vashi/Neerul/Panvel between 10:35 am and 4:07 pm will be cancelled. In the return trip, Up services towards Thane leaving Panvel/Vashi/Panvel between 10:25 am and 4:09 pm will also remain cancelled.

However, Belapur-Uran line trains will run as per the regular Sunday timetable.

Explaining the need for the block, Central Railway stated, “These maintenance blocks are crucial for the upkeep of infrastructure and safety.” The railway administration also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the service changes.

Western Railway: No Jumbo Block today

There is relief for passengers travelling on the Western Railway suburban network, where no Jumbo Block will be undertaken on September 13. Western Railway announced on its official X handle that the decision was taken because of Ganeshotsav.

“All suburban train services will continue smoothly as per the regular timetable,” Western Railway stated in its post.

Passengers advised to check timetable

With cancellations on the Trans-Harbour Line and diversions and delays on the Main Line, Central Railway has advised commuters to verify their train schedules before travelling. “Passengers are requested to check the revised timetable and plan their travel accordingly,” Central Railway mentioned.

The blocks will remain in place for around five hours on Sunday, with normal operations expected after the scheduled maintenance period.