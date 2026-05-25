Sunday morning commuters on Central Railway’s Kalyan–Kasara section faced major travel headaches after a power supply failure choked train services for nearly 90 minutes between Asangaon and Khadavli stations. The early-morning technical glitch left the day’s first Kasara-bound local train stranded on the tracks, triggered massive overcrowding at several suburban stations, and sent a wave of delays on the Up line, according to a report by The Indian Express.

What caused the disruption on the Kalyan–Kasara section?

Railway officials said the disruption began around 4.45 am after a power failure hit the section, impacting suburban operations between Kasara and Kalyan. The first Kasara-bound local train, which departed at around 4.30 am, got stranded between stations and remained halted until nearly 5.25 am, the report mentioned.

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The technical fault led to delays and regulation of several suburban services on the corridor, affecting passengers travelling towards Kalyan and Mumbai. Commuters at stations including Asangaon, Khadavli, Titwala and Kalyan reported overcrowding and delays due to the disruption.

Restoration efforts and cascading Delays

Railway staff immediately attended to the fault and restoration work was taken up on priority. Train services were gradually resumed after the power supply issue was rectified, and normal operations were restored by around 6 am. However, some trains continued to run behind schedule because of the cascading impact on the network, IE reported citing officials.

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“Railway staff attended the fault immediately and restoration work was undertaken on priority. Services were gradually normalised after the issue was rectified, though some trains experienced delays due to the cascading impact on operations,” a senior Central Railway official told the news outlet.

The disruption occurred a few hours before Central Railway’s scheduled Sunday mega block on its suburban network. On the Main Line, a mega block was planned on the Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm, during which slow-line train services were diverted to fast lines.