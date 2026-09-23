Mumbai local train passengers travelling on September 25, 2026, should take note of temporary changes at Charni Road station on Anant Chaturdashi. Western Railway will alter the halts of 138 local train services amid an expected footfall during the Ganesh Visarjan.

The changes were shared by DRM Mumbai Central, Western Railway, in a post on X. The railway stated the arrangements are being made considering the expected passenger rush and to ensure the safety of devotees.

Of the 138 impacted services, 101 Up slow low local trains towards Churchgate will not have stop at Charni Road whereas 37 Up fast local trains will be provided additional halts at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate during the specific period.

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101 slow locals to skip Charni Road

As per the list shared by Western Railway, 101 Up slow line local trains towards Churchgate will not have a stoppage at Platform No. 2 of Charni Road Station between 5 pm and 11:30 pm on September 25.

Train numbers BO90606, GN90610, BO90612, BO90616, GN90618, BO90620, BO90622, BO90626, GN90636, BO90638 BO90640, BO90642, BO90646, BO90650, BO90656, BO90660, BO90662, BO90666, BO90672, BO90676 GN90680, BO90682, AD90684, BO90686, BO90692, GN90694, BO94104, BO90702, AD90708, BO90714 BO90718, GN90726, BO90728, GN90736, BO90738, BA90740, BO90742, BO90744, AD90750, BO90752 GN90756, BO90760, BA90762, BO90764, BO90770, GN90772, BO90774, BO90776, BO90782, GN94118 BO90788, BO90790, BA90794, BO90796, GN90804, BO90808, BO90810, BO90814, AD90816, BO90822 BO90826, AD90828, BO90830, GN90834, BO90836, BO90838, BO90842, BO90846, BO90848, GN90850 BO90856, GN90864, BO90866, BO90874, BO94128, BO90878, GN90880, BA90882, BO90886, GN90894 BO90898, BO90900, GN90902, BO90904, BO90908, BO90912, BO90916, GN90918, BO90922, BO90928 BO90930, BO90932, BO90936, BO90940, BO90942, GN90946, BO90948, BO90952, BO90956, BO90958 BO90964

Explaining the reason behind the temporary change, DRM Central Railway stated in its X post that the measure was being introduced “keeping in view the expected heavy passengers rush and to ensure the safety of devotees” during Ganesh Visarjan.

The accompanying railway notice also stated the change is intended to facilitate the smooth movement of devotes during the peak immersion period.

37 fast locals to get additional stops

Western Railway has announced another temporary arrangement for 37 Up fast line local trains towards Churchgate. These services, during the peak period between 5 pm and 8:30 pm, will halt at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

Train numbers BY90628, VR94088, BO94090, MD90634, BY94092, VR90652, MD90654, VR94094, MD90664, BO90670 VR90674, VR94098, MD90690, BO94102, NSP90704, VR94106, BO90710, VR90716, BY90720, VR90730 VR90734, BO94108, VR90746, VR90748, MD90754, BO94110, BO90778, VR90780, BO94114, VR90792 VR94122, BO90806, BO90818, BO90820, DN93034, VR94124, VR90832

What passengers should know?

Passengers should note that the two changes will be applicable during different time windows on September 25.

The 101 Up slow services will skip the Platform No.2 halt at Charni Road between 5 pm and 11:30 pm. The 37 Up fast services, meanwhile, will have a stoppage at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate from 5 pm to 8:30 pm.

In its X advisory, DRM Mumbai Central appealed to passengers to “take note of these changes and plan their journey accordingly.” It also appealed to passengers to cooperate with the railway administration.

The temporary arrangements will apply on September 25, 2026, on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan, when increased passenger movement is expected at Charni Road.