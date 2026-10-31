A new railway line between Manmad in Maharashtra and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Madhya Pradesh is going to strengthen rail connectivity between Mumbai and Indore.

The 309-km project will cover six districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, with 30 new stations planned along the alignment.

Besides improving passenger connectivity, the line is expected to support the movement of industrial goods and agricultural produce, while providing rail access to important industrial and agricultural regions.

Manmad-Indore railway line: 30 new stations planned

The Manmad–Indore new railway line received Cabinet approval in September 2024. According to the Ministry of Railways, the project will cover approximately 309 km and has an estimated cost of Rs.18,036 crore. It is targeted for completion by 2028–29.

The greenfield Broad Gauge railway line will connect Manmad in Maharashtra with Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Madhya Pradesh. As part of the project, 30 new stations will be constructed along the alignment to improve rail access for passengers in the regions covered by the route.

New railway line to connect 6 districts

The proposed alignment will pass through six districts across the two states. In Maharashtra, these include Nashik and Dhule, while in Madhya Pradesh, the line will cover Barwani, Khargone, Dhar and Indore.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the project is expected to provide rail connectivity to around 1,000 villages and benefit approximately 30 lakh people. It will improve access to railway services in these regions while supporting passenger movement and economic activity.

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New tender marks progress on the Wanihar–Gyaspur Khedi section

Recently, Central Railway invited bids for construction work on a 75.50-km stretch between Wanihar and Gyaspur Khedi in Madhya Pradesh. This is a new step towards building the larger Manmad–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) railway line.

The ₹2,548.37-crore contract covers the construction of bridges, tunnels and other railway structures, along with track laying and the installation of signalling systems and overhead electric lines.

The project will also involve building railway facilities and providing electrical services along this stretch.

Mumbai-Indore rail link to improve connectivity to remote regions

One of the key aims of the project is to create a shorter and more direct rail route between Mumbai and Indore.

The new line is expected to improve travel connectivity between the two commercial centres while extending railway access to several regions across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Areas with limited access to the existing rail network are also expected to benefit. Barwani, an aspirational district in Madhya Pradesh, is among the regions that will gain improved rail connectivity.

The project is also expected to support tourism in the Ujjain–Indore region, including easier access to the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

Pithampur industries and agricultural freight to get rail connectivity

The new railway line is expected to support industrial and freight movement by providing direct connectivity to the Pithampur Auto Cluster from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and other state ports.

The industrial cluster has around 90 large units and 700 small and medium industries. The rail link is expected to improve the transportation of industrial goods and support movement between manufacturing centres and ports.

The project will also provide rail connectivity to millet-producing districts in Madhya Pradesh and onion-producing districts in Maharashtra. This is expected to facilitate the distribution of agricultural produce to northern and southern parts of the country.