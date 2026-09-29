With passenger demand expected to rise during the upcoming festive season, Railways is adding special train services on the Mumbai–Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai–Madgaon routes.

The additional services will provide more train options for passengers travelling between Mumbai, Goa and destinations across Karnataka and Kerala.

The weekly special trains will operate on selected dates in October and November, covering several stations along the Konkan route and further south.

The services aim to manage the additional rush while improving train connectivity on these routes during the busy travel period. Here are the dates, timings, and stops.

Mumbai–Thiruvananthapuram special train: Dates and timings

Train No. 01463 Lokmanya Tilak (T)–Thiruvananthapuram North Special will operate every Thursday from October 15 to November 19, 2026. It will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4:00 PM and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 11:30 PM the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 01464 Thiruvananthapuram North–Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special will run every Saturday from October 17 to November 21.

The train will depart Thiruvananthapuram North at 2:15 PM and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11:55 PM the following day.

Stations where the train will stop

The service will halt at several stations along the Mumbai–Konkan–Kerala route. These include Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali and Madgaon.

Further south, the train will stop at Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road, Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Surathkal, Mangaluru Junction, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Junction, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town.

The Kerala section will also include stops at Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam Junction, Sasthankotta, Karunagappalli, Kollam Junction and Varkala Shivagiri.

The train will have 22 coaches, comprising four 3-tier AC coaches, 11 sleeper coaches, five general coaches and two SLR coaches.

Mumbai–Madgaon special train: Dates and timings

Train No. 01179 Lokmanya Tilak (T)–Madgaon Junction Special will run every Friday. Under the monsoon timetable, the train will operate from October 9 to October 16, 2026. It will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8:20 AM and reach Madgaon at 10:10 PM on the same day.

The return train, No. 01180 Madgaon Junction–Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special, will depart Madgaon at 11:00 PM and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11:25 AM the next day.

The same weekly service will also operate from October 23 to November 20, 2026, with revised timings.

Train No. 01179 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8:20 AM and reach Madgaon at 8:30 PM on the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 01180 will depart Madgaon at 10:00 PM and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11:25 AM the following day.

Key stops along the route

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Thivim and Karmali. The 24-coach train will have one First AC coach, four 2-tier AC coaches, eight 3-tier AC coaches, eight sleeper coaches, one pantry car, and two generator cars.