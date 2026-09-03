Travelling between Mumbai and South Konkan will now have another daily rail connection, following the launch of the new Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Sawantwadi Road train service on Thursday, September 3.

The inaugural service was launched off from CSMT at 12:50 pm in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the programme through a video conference link.

The new daily connection is especially significant for passengers travelling towards Kankavli, Sawantwadi and Kudal and is expected to provide additional capacity on the Mumbai-Konkan route.

Announcing the new connection on X, Central Railway termed it as “Railway Connectivity Boosts Konkan’s Progress!”

First journey operated as inaugural special

The first journey is being run as Train No. 01001 Mumbai CSMT-Sawantwadi Road inaugural Special. Konkan Railway, announcing the service on X, stated, “Inauguration of New CSMT and Sawantwadi Road at 2 am on September 4.

Inaugural train details Information Train number 01001 Route Mumbai CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Inaugural run September 3, 2026 Flag-off from CSMT 12:50 pm Arrival at Sawantwadi Road 2 am, September 4 Intermediate halts 21 Composition 16 LHB coaches

Where will the inaugural train stop?

As per the official release by Konkan Railway, the inaugural special will halt at Dadar, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Thane, Veer, Khed, Aravali Road, Pen, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Sangameshwar Road, Rajapur Road, Adavali, Kankavli, Nandgaon Road, Viabhavwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhurg, Sawarda before reaching Sawantwadi Road.

The train has 16 LHB coaches. Its composition comprises of one First Class coach, two AC-2 Tier coaches, three AC-3 Tier coaches, four Sleeper coaches and four General coaches, along with one SLR/D and one generator car.

Why the new train matters for Konkan passengers

The new service is aimed at meeting a long-standing demand for direct daily connectivity between Mumbai and South Konkan, particularly Kankavli, Sawantwadi and Kudal, Central Railway mentioned.

The daily connection is expected to benefit traders and tourists and enhance access to famous destinations like Sawantwadi, Tarkarli and Amboli besides the tourism circuit along the Goa border, as reported by PTI.

The service is also likely to help reduce pressure on other Konkan-bound trains originating from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Dadar, providing passengers another daily option for travelling towards South Konkan.

Regular daily train timetable still awaited

Passengers planning journeys after the inaugural run should note an important distinction: Train No. 01001 is the inaugural special and its timings should not be considered as the timetable of the regular daily train. Central Railway stated the timings and schedule of the regular CSMT-Sawantwadi Road service will be notified separately.