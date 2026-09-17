Western Railway’s Mumbai division will operate an unreserved special train between Bandra Terminus and Barhni in Uttar Pradesh from October to November, while three other trains will run on diverted routes on specified dates in September and October due to infrastructure work.

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Train No. 05038 Bandra Terminus-Barhni Unreserved Special will run every Saturday from October 10 to November 28, with eight trips. It will depart Bandra Terminus at 9:30 am and reach Barhni at 11:30 pm the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 05037 Barhni-Bandra Terminus Unreserved Special will operate every Thursday from October 8 to November 26, also covering eight trips. It will leave Barhni at 7:45 pm and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 6:30 am on Saturday.

Bandra Terminus-Barhni special train: Dates and timings

The additional service will provide another unreserved travel option between Mumbai and Barhni during the October-November period. The train has been scheduled in both directions on a weekly basis, with the outbound service running on Saturdays and the return service on Thursdays.

Passengers travelling on the route have been advised to check the latest timetable and train running information before departure.

Three trains to face route changes due to railway works

Separately, Train No. 19053 Surat-Muzaffarpur Junction Express will operate on a diverted route on September 18 and 25 and October 2 and 9 due to station concourse upgradation work at Lucknow railway station.

On these dates, the train will be diverted via Aishbagh and Badshahnagar and will not halt at Lucknow station. Passengers travelling to or from Lucknow have been advised to take note of the temporary change.

Train No. 22564 Udhna-Jaynagar Antyodaya Express will also be diverted on September 20 and 27 due to pre-non-interlocking work between Rajendra Pul and Hathidah Junction stations in Danapur division of East Central Railway.

The train will operate via Danapur, Patliputra Junction, Hajipur Junction and Samastipur Junction, and will not halt at Patna and Mokameh on the affected dates.

Train No. 22947 Surat-Bhagalpur Express will face a similar diversion on September 22, 26 and 29. It will run via Bakhtiyarpur Junction, Bihar Sharif and Kiul Junction and will not halt at Mokameh on these dates.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the revised routes, stoppages and running status before starting their journeys to avoid inconvenience.