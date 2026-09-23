The first section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor between Surat and Vapi is targeted to begin service in 2027, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hoping for an inauguration around the middle of the next year.

Construction of the section is likely to be completed by December 2026, as per the latest update shared by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on X.

The train being manufactured in India is expected to be brought onto the tracks around April-May 2027, after which it will undergo extensive testing before entering service, Vishnaw stated in a video message shared by NHSRCL on X.

Meanwhile, work on the BKC-Thane underground tunnel is also advancing, with both Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) placed and aligned for tunnelling.

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Surat-Vapi construction targeted for December

Giving an update on the first section, Vaishnaw stated the construction work between Surat and Vapi is likely to commence by December this year. The train is then expected to reach the tracks around April or May next year for testing.

“Hopefully, somewhere in the middle of next year, we should be able to inaugurate the first bullet train from Surat to Vapi,” Vaishnaw mentioned in the video.

NHSRCL separately in a separate post on X also shared that the first section of the high-speed rail project is aimed to commence service in 2027. It was also added that extensive testing will be conducted before the train comes into service.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Rapid Progress on India’s Bullet Train Project.



Union Minister for Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the rapid progress of the Mumbai–Amdavad High-Speed Rail project, with the first section targeted to commence service in 2027.



Key… pic.twitter.com/tZZwCDlKd4 — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) September 22, 2026

India-made train undergoing squeeze test

Vaishnaw also mentioned that the Bullet Train is manufactured and designed in India, with its intellectual property rights also in India.

The train is currently undergoing a squeeze test, which is being held to assess the strength of its body, as per the minister. NHSRCL also underlined the ongoing test in its update.

Providing details on major train components, Vaishnaw said the bogie, car body and propulsion system are ready. The designs of the vehicle electronics and wheels have also been completed.

Integration involving the pantograph and overhead electrical system has been completed, along with integration with stations, he further added. NHSRCL said that major components including the car body, propulsion system, vehicle electronics, wheels and pantograph, are being developed.

BKC-Thane tunnel work makes progress

NHSRCL, in a separate post on X, mentioned that both TBMs for the BKC-Thane underground tunnel have been lowered through the shafts, assembled and aligned for the tunnelling. With this complex preparatory stage over, tunnelling is now advancing steadily, it said.

Explaining the process in the video message, Vaishnaw said TBMs are initially lowered vertically underground through shafts before being positioned for horizontal tunnelling. He further termed the setting of the machines in the right direction as one of the most difficult parts of the initial process.

That stage has now been completed for both machines.

“Now both the TBMs are already set in that direction. Now they will commence tunnelling at a very fast pace,” Vaishnav added.

Stations, bridges are also progressing

Vaishnaw said work on the tunnel, stations and bridges is also progressing, adding that construction of the Bullet Train project started in 2021. NHSRCL also said the construction of stations, bridges and major works is advancing across the corridor.

As per the latest timeline shared by NHSRCL and Vaishnaw, construction of the Surat-Vapi first section is expected to be over by December 2026. The train is likely to reach the tracks around April-May 2027 for extensive testing, with the first section aimed to start service in 2027.