Construction on India’s first high-speed rail line is progressing on two very different fronts. The Surat station is well into its finishing stages even as work on the underground Mumbai terminal continues at Bandra Kurla Complex, according to visuals and updates released by the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) on Saturday.

Surat bullet train station construction and finishing work

The Surat station, one of the most visible landmarks on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, has completed its structural framework and roofing. Work at the site has now shifted indoors, with crews focused on flooring, cladding and ceiling installation. The station’s design draws on Surat’s diamond cutting trade, an industry closely tied to the city’s commercial identity, as per ANI.

Mumbai BKC bullet train station construction 30 metres underground

In Mumbai, the picture is markedly different. The Bandra Kurla Complex station, which will serve as the corridor’s starting point, is being built nearly 30 metres below ground, making it among the most technically demanding segments of the project. Excavation and foundation work at the site are in their concluding stages, officials said.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, stations and corridor details

The MAHSR line will run along a dedicated 508-km stretch connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, passing through Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The corridor will have 12 stations in all: Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati, each designed to reflect the character of its host city, according to the government. Contemporary architecture, modern passenger amenities and multimodal connectivity have been built into the individual station designs.

Sabarmati station is being developed as a multimodal hub linking the bullet train with metro, BRTS and existing railway networks, with the surrounding area planned around transit-oriented development principles.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train speed, travel time and launch timeline

Once operational, trains on the corridor are expected to run at speeds of up to 320 km/h, cutting the Mumbai-Ahmedabad travel time to around two hours. Officials have indicated that the project could see a phased rollout, with certain sections opening to the public ahead of the full corridor becoming operational.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project history and 2027 launch target

The foundation stone for the MAHSR corridor was laid in September 2017, marking the start of India’s high-speed rail programme. The project is aimed at cutting travel time between the two cities while improving passenger comfort, safety and reliability, and is being positioned by the government as a step toward modernising the country’s rail infrastructure.

The first high-speed rail service on the corridor is expected to commence in August 2027, though officials continue to monitor the pace of construction at both ends of the line to assess how closely the project will stick to that timeline.