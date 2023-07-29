Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: What is the latest update on High-Speed Rail Corridor project? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares current status

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: As of the latest update provided by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor project, commonly known as the Bullet Train project, has encountered delays primarily due to challenges in land acquisition. Despite progress in various aspects, land acquisition remains a critical bottleneck for the project’s advancement.

The initial estimate for the project’s cost was Rs 1,08,000 crore, with an expected completion period of 8 years, as per the Joint Feasibility Study report of 2015. However, the timeline for completion has been significantly affected by the availability of land, resulting in considerable delays.

Current status of land acquired

So far, out of the total land requirement of approximately 1389.5 hectares, around 1381.9 hectares have been acquired. The State of Maharashtra has been experiencing the most significant delays in land acquisition. By June 2023, 429.53 hectares of land have been acquired, showing some progress from the 196.19 hectares acquired by 2021.

Construction update

Notable milestones have been achieved in the construction phase. All civil contracts for the MAHSR project have been awarded and the project has been divided into 28 contract packages, with 23 packages already awarded. Substantial progress has been made in foundation and pier construction, as well as girder casting and launching.

The relocation of utilities has also been underway, with the majority already completed out of the total 1651 utilities that needed shifting. A considerable amount of Rs 45,621.17 crore has been spent on the project to date.

Ashwini Vaishnaw on final timeline

Minister Vaishnaw emphasised that the final timeline and project cost can only be determined once the land acquisition process is completed and all contracts are finalised. Addressing the challenges in land acquisition is a top priority for the authorities involved in the project.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor holds great promise for revolutionising rail travel in India by significantly reducing travel time between the two major cities. However, to realise this vision, resolving land acquisition issues is imperative.

The government remains committed to successfully completing the Bullet Train project, and efforts to expedite land acquisition are expected to be intensified in the coming months.