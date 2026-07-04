India’s first bullet train project will reach another key construction milestone on Sunday, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw set to launch tunnel-boring work for the underground section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. As per a report by PTI, the event will mark the first deployment of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) for the country’s maiden high-speed project.

The tunnelling will commence from Vikhroli towards the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station in Mumbai. As per the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the minister will remotely start the TBM from a shaft situated about 56.6 metres below the ground level.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Key project facts

Route length: 508 km high-speed rail corridor connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Top speed: Up to 320 kmph; limited-stop journey expected in about 2 hours 7 minutes

Stations: 12 stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat, including Mumbai, Thane, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

Underground section: 20.37 km, including a 7-km undersea tunnel

Project status: As per NHSRCL, 100% of the required land has been acquired, with construction progressing across multiple sections.

Why is Sunday’s tunnel launch being considered significant?

The first customised German-made TBM, imported by sea earlier this year, will excavate around 5.8 km from Vikhroli to BKC. A second machine, currently being assembled at Sawli, is likely to commence within a week on the 9.7 km stretch between Sawli and Vikhroli, including the undersea section.

Highlighting the pace of construction, a senior railway expert stated to PTI, “Each TBM is expected to excavate about 300 metres of tunnel every month. Once both the machines become functional, around 600 metres of tunnelling will be completed every month.”

The underground stretch extends from BKC to Shilphata. While 15.4 km will be excavated using TBMs the remaining 4.8 km has already been completed by using the drill-and-blast method.

What makes this tunnel unique?

The underground tunnel will be constructed about 65 metres below the ground and will include a 7-km undersea section. This will make it one of the most technically complex parts of the project.

The tunnel will comprise a single tube holding twin tracks for trains travelling in both directions. Each TBM has a 13.6 metre cutter head, making them among the largest tunnel boring machines deployed for any railway projects in India. In comparison, TBMs that are used in metro rail systems usually have cutter heads measuring 5 to 6 metres.

How will the bullet train benefit passengers?

As per the NHSRCL, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is designed to transform intercity travel by significantly cutting journey times between Maharashtra and Gujarat while enhancing connectivity to major commercial and industrial centres.

The corridor will connect Mumbai with cities including Thane, Vapi, Virar, Boisar, Bilimora, Surat, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. Limited stop services will have stoppages only at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, completing the journey in about 2 hours and 7 minutes.

NHSRCL states that the project, estimated to cost around Rs 1.08 lakh crore, is being implemented with financial support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Around 90% of the alignment is constructed on elevated viaducts using the Full Span Launching Method. The corridor will also consists of 28 steel bridges, eight mountain tunnels, 25 river bridges, three rolling stock depots, and eight maintenance centres.