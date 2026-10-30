Building a high-speed railway line involves more than laying tracks and constructing stations. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor also needs a dedicated electricity network capable of supplying power across its 508-km stretch. Work on this infrastructure is now advancing, with the first traction substation nearing completion in Gujarat.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is developing 14 such facilities across Maharashtra and Gujarat. The first one is coming up at Bilimora in Navsari district, where installation and testing work is under way.

“The first traction substation is nearing completion at Bilimora in Navsari district, Gujarat. Spread over approximately 18,000 square metres, the power transmission infrastructure is taking shape, with equipment installation, testing and commissioning activities progressing at the substation,” the NHSRCL said, reported The Indian Express.

The power system that will run India’s first bullet train

The substations will act as links between the electricity grid and the railway’s overhead power lines. They will receive electricity from the grid, convert it to the voltage required for train operations and supply it to the Overhead Equipment (OHE) installed along the tracks.

For this, the corridor will use a 2 × 25 kV traction power system. Electricity supplied through the overhead equipment will power the trains during their journey.

The substations will draw electricity from designated grid facilities. At Bilimora, the connection will be with Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited’s (GETCO) 220 kV Ambetha Grid Substation.

The electricity infrastructure will be connected to a centralised control centre, which will monitor the network in real time. This will allow the power supply system to be tracked continuously along the corridor.

From Mumbai to Sabarmati: 14 locations on the power map

Of the 14 planned traction substations, five will be in Maharashtra and nine in Gujarat. Their locations are:

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Thane

Virar

Boisar

Thane Depot

Gujarat

Vapi

Bilimora

Surat

Bharuch

Vadodara

Anand

Mahemdavad

Ahmedabad

Sabarmati Depot

Bilimora facility moves closer to completion

The substation at Bilimora covers around 18,000 square metres. Work on the buildings housing the Control Panel, Changeover Switch, Transformer and Circuit Breaker has been completed, according to the NHSRCL.

The agency has also completed the installation of all gantry towers and beams. Equipment installation, testing and commissioning are progressing at the site as the project builds the electricity infrastructure required for bullet train services.