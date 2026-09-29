Construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor has reached another milestone in Maharashtra with the launch of a 100-metre-long steel bridge over NH-3 at Dive-Anjur in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The bridge is the first steel bridge completed for the high-speed rail project in Maharashtra.

Weighing 1,405 metric tonnes, the structure has been built to carry the high-speed rail alignment across a busy national highway.

Its installation was carried out during night-time traffic blocks to reduce disruption for highway commuters.

100-metre steel bridge: Key details

The newly launched bridge at Dive-Anjur is 100 metres long and weighs 1,405 MT. It was assembled above ground before being moved into position over NH-3.

The structure is designed to carry the high-speed rail line across the national highway.

Bridge details Specification Length 100 metres Weight 1,405 MT Height 14 metres Assembly height Around 17.5 metres above ground Skid arrangements 22

The bridge was first assembled on temporary supports before being shifted to its final position.

A protective C5 paint system and elastomeric bearings have been provided as part of the bridge’s construction. Such steel structures are being used on the Bullet Train corridor at crossings where the rail line needs to pass over highways, railway lines, rivers and other major infrastructure.

Bridge fabricated 1,300 km away in Tamil Nadu

The steel structure was not manufactured in Maharashtra. It was fabricated at a workshop in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, nearly 1,300 km from the installation site in Bhiwandi.

After fabrication, the bridge components were transported to Maharashtra on trailers, where they were assembled before being launched over NH-3.

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16 of 28 steel bridges completed

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor will require 28 steel bridges. With the completion of the Dive-Anjur structure, 16 of these bridges have now been completed.

The use of large steel structures is particularly important at crossings where conventional bridge construction may not provide the span required for the high-speed rail alignment.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project: Route, stations and cost

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is India’s first high-speed rail project. The 508-km corridor will connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad, passing through Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The project has an estimated cost of around ₹1.08 lakh crore and will have 12 stations. Four stations are planned in Maharashtra and eight in Gujarat.

The stations are Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

2×25 kV traction system being installed

Alongside civil and bridge construction, electrification work is also progressing on the corridor. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is installing a 2×25 kV overhead traction system for the high-speed railway.

The system is different from the conventional railway electrification used on many existing Indian routes. It is designed to transmit power more efficiently over longer distances and maintain a stable supply when trains are travelling at high speeds.

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Surat-Vapi section targeted for 2027

The construction timeline is also moving closer to the first train operations. The Surat-Vapi section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor is targeted to begin services in 2027.

According to the latest update shared by NHSRCL, construction of this section is expected to be completed by December 2026. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the inauguration could take place around the middle of 2027.

The trainsets being manufactured in India are expected to reach the tracks around April-May 2027. They will then undergo testing before passenger services begin.