More coaches, better journey! If you are travelling between Howrah in West Bengal and Puri in Odisha, or planning a trip from Shalimar to Charlapalli in Telangana and often end up cancelling your journey because your tickets do not get confirmed, then there is good news for you. Commuters can now expect a little more relief as East Coast Railway has decided to add extra coaches to some important trains running on these busy routes.

The move has been taken to manage the increasing rush of passengers and provide better travel convenience during the busy travel period. However, these additional coaches will be available only on specific dates. Check these dates below and plan your journey accordingly.

Howrah–Puri trains to get extra sleeper coach

East Coast Railway has decided to add one extra sleeper coach to the trains running between Howrah and Puri. This additional sleeper coach is expected to provide much-needed relief to passengers who struggle to get confirmed tickets on this highly crowded route.

The extra sleeper coach will be attached to the train from 9 May to 15 May. With the addition of the coach, more passengers will now be able to secure seats and travel comfortably without facing long waiting lists.

Shalimar–Charlapalli train to run with additional 3rd AC coach

Similarly, East Coast Railway has also planned to add one extra 3rd AC coach to the train running between Shalimar and Charlapalli.

The addition of the AC coach is likely to benefit passengers travelling long distances during the summer rush. Similarly, This train will also operate with the extra coach from 9 May to 15 May, giving passengers a better chance of getting confirmed reservations and enjoying a more comfortable journey.

Another train to get extra coaches

If you think this is all, there is more good news for railway passengers from West Bengal. Those planning a journey to Bengaluru but facing problems in getting confirmed tickets can also expect some relief.

East Coast Railway has decided to add one extra 3rd AC coach to the train running between Santragachi and Yelahanka also. However, this additional coach service will be available only on 14 May.

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Easier bookings, smoother journeys: How these extra coaches will benefit commuters ?

The decision to add extra coaches on these busy train routes is expected to bring major relief to thousands of passengers, especially during the peak travel season when waiting lists increase rapidly. Many commuters travelling between Howrah, Puri, Shalimar and Charlapalli often struggle to get confirmed tickets and are forced to either postpone or cancel their journeys at the last minute.

With the addition of extra sleeper and 3rd AC coaches, more berths will now be available for passengers, increasing the chances of confirmed reservations. The move will also help reduce overcrowding inside trains and make journeys more comfortable for commuters travelling long distances.