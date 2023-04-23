MMTS rail network expands! Hyderabad, Secunderabad to benefit- PM Modi lauds effort

The Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) in Hyderabad, India has extended its services to Umdanagar, the railway station closest to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. This extension increases the total distance under operation from 48 km to 90 km, with the South Central Railway (SCR) hoping to strengthen rail connectivity between different parts of Hyderabad. PM Narendra Modi has lauded the expansion of MMTS Rail Network and shared a tweet by South Central Railway. “This shall benefit the people of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and nearby areas,” the PM tweeted.

This shall benefit the people of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and nearby areas. https://t.co/5qaIAf16hb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2023

How will this help passengers?

The extension of MMTS services to Umdanagar means that suburban passengers wishing to travel to the airport can now travel to the nearest railhead by MMTS. This decision will be particularly beneficial to students, commuters, small business people, women, and employees who prefer a safe and secure, faster and economical mode of transportation. The distance by road from Umdanagar station to the airport is about 13 km, and the journey could take about 20 minutes to travel, an IE report stated.

The SCR has introduced 20 MMTS services between Secunderabad and Medchal, allowing passengers at stations like Malkajgiri, Dayanand Nagar, Safilguda, Ramakistapuram, Ammuguda, Cavalry Barracks, Alwal Bolarum, Gundlapochampally, Gowdavalli, among others to avail the MMTS services. According to the IE report, the introduction of new train services connecting Medchal to Secunderabad and Umdanagar is expected to be particularly beneficial to students, commuters, small business people, women, and employees.

Economical mode of transportation

The MMTS is the most cost-effective means of transport in Hyderabad, where the minimum fare is Rs 5 and the maximum fare is Rs 15. The SCR believes that the extension of the MMTS services and the introduction of new train services will provide a safe and secure, faster, and economical.