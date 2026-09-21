Railway passengers travelling between Agra, Mathura and Palwal will have a new train service option in the coming weeks, with Northern Railway announcing special MEMU services on the route. The trains will connect key stations across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, covering the corridor between Agra Cantt and Palwal.

The services will operate in both directions, with separate trains scheduled for the onward and return journeys. Check out the complete train schedule, route, and timings for the special trains below.

Agra Cantt-Palwal MEMU Special schedule

Train 01941 Agra Cantt-Palwal Unreserved MEMU Special will depart from Agra Cantt Junction at 6:30 am and arrive at Palwal at 9:45 am.

In the opposite direction, train 01942 Palwal-Agra Cantt Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Palwal at 10:00 am and reach Agra Cantt Junction at 1:00 pm.

Both services are scheduled to run from September 21 to October 31, 2026. The trains will operate with general-class coaches and will be unreserved services.

Route and stations covered

The Agra Cantt-Palwal MEMU Special train will stop at Runukta, Baad, Mathura Junction, Chhata, Kosi Kalan and Hodal before reaching Palwal.

In the return direction, the train will cover the same stations in reverse order, starting from Palwal and ending at Agra Cantt. Mathura Junction is the main station on the route, with the other stops serving passengers travelling between Agra, Mathura and Palwal.

The onward service will run in the morning, followed by the return train from Palwal.

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Timings at intermediate stations

For train 01941, the service will reach Runukta at 6:52 am, Baad at 7:22 am, Mathura Junction at 7:45 am, Chhata at 8:20 am, Kosi Kalan at 8:32 am and Hodal at 8:46 am.

For train 01942, the return journey will reach Hodal at 10:30 am, Kosi Kalan at 10:44 am, Chhata at 10:56 am, Mathura Junction at 11:30 am, Baad at 11:48 am and Runukta at 12:20 pm.