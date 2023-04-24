Mega boost for Infrastructure! Modi launches several Railway projects in Madhya Pradesh – Details Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated several railway projects worth around Rs 2,300 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The projects include the laying of foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gwalior railway station, along with electrification, and gauge conversion projects.

Redevelopment of Gwalior railway station:-

The Gwalior railway station will be redeveloped as a world-class establishment at a cost of Rs 534.70 crore. The overall built-up area for this modernisation project is 48,061 sqm. The redevelopment of the station promises an enhanced passenger experience with world-class facilities.

The station will be equipped with better illumination, lifts and escalators for easy access, and adequate wayfinding and signages. The facelift of the railway station will offer improved amenities and facilities, such as a spacious roof plaza, waiting spaces, and recreational facilities for passengers.

Rewa-Itwari-Rewa train service:-

During his visit to the state, the Prime Minister also inaugurated Rewa-Itwari-Rewa train services. The train will run four days a week. It will depart from Rewa at 17:20 hrs and will reach Itwari at 08:40 hrs the next day. It will again depart from Itwari at 17:30 hrs and will reach Rewa at 08:20 hrs the next day.

The train will provide easy access to industrial hubs, educational centers, and must-see tourist destinations in Madhya Pradesh. It will also boost tourism in Maharashtra.

Chhindwara-Nainpur-Chhindwara train services:-

The Prime Minister also launched two new train services today. The train is equipped with 12 coaches for an enhanced travel experience. The operation of this new train will pave the way for development and tourism growth in the region.

Electrification projects:-

The state has achieved a milestone by completing the electrification of the existing Broad Gauge rail network covering 4,811.15 route km. Recently, the electrification of Mahoba-Khajuraho-Udaipura, and Birlanagar-Udi Mor railway line has been completed. The 196-km long Mahoba- Khajuraho- Udaipura has been built at a cost of Rs 173 crore, while the 103-km long Birlanagar-Udi Mor railway line has been completed at a cost of Rs 111 crore. The electrification projects will reduce carbon footprint, and lower operating costs.

Gauge conversion:-

PM Modi also dedicated the Chhindwara-Nainpur-Mandla Fort gauge conversion project. This 183-km long conversion project has been completed at a cost of Rs 1,504 crore. This will provide broad gauge rail connectivity in tribal districts, paving the way for employment opportunities, economic growth, and development. It will also provide easy access for tourists visiting Kanha National Park.