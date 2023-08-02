Mega boost for Indian Railways! 57 stations in Odisha to be upgraded under Amrit Bharat Station scheme – Check the list

The Indian Railways is undertaking modernisation of 57 railway stations in Odisha under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Under this scheme of the Indian Railways, the selected railway stations under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone will be developed with improved amenities for passengers.

The East Coast Railway in a release on Tuesday (August 1) shared the list of railway stations that have been identified for upgradation and modernisation. The upgradation and redevelopment of these railway stations and amenities will not only solve the congestion problem but also provide open spaces to people and beautify the station area.

The railway stations included Angul, Badampahar, Balangir, Balasore, Balugaon, Barbil, Bargarh Road, Baripada, Barpali, Belpahar, Betnoti, Bhadrak, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar, Bimlagarh, Brahmapur, Brajrajnagar, Chatrapur, Cuttack, Damanjodi, Dhenkanal, Gunupur, Harishanker Road, Hirakud, Jajpur-Keonjhar road, Jaleswar, Jaroli, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Jharsuguda Road, Kantabanji, Kendujhargarh, Kesinga, Khariar Road, Khurda road, Koraput, Lingaraj Temple Road, Mancheswar, Meramandali, Muniguda, New Bhubaneswar, Panposh, Paradeep, Parlakhemundi, Puri, Raghunathpur, Rairakhol, Rairangpur, Rajgangpur, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sakhi Gopal, Sambalpur, Sambalpur city, Talcher, Talcher Road, and Titlagarh Jn.

The release also stated that the work for some Major Stations has already been started in the first phase.

Redevelopment of 25 Railway Stations in Odisha

Out of these, now 25 Railway Stations in Odisha have been selected for redevelopment in the Amrit Bharat Scheme. According to the release, a sum of Rs 547.7 crores will be spent for the redevelopment of 25 Stations under ECoR.

These Stations are Sakhigopal, Mancheswar, Dhenkanal, Chhatrapur, Angul, Palasa, Meramandali, Balugaon, Lingaraj Temple Road, Talcher Road, Khurda Road, Kantabanji, Bargarh Road, Hirakud, Rairakhol, Barpali, Muniguda, Balangir, Harisankar Road, Mahasamund, Bhawanipatna, Khariar Road, Vizianagaram, Duvvada and Damanjodi Stations.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched for the development of Railway Stations on Indian Railways. Presently, the scheme envisages taking-up 1309 Stations for upgradation/modernisation.

The primary objectives of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme include the improvement of station infrastructure, seamless integration of the station with urban areas on both sides, multimodal connectivity, and provisions for the accessibility of facilities for Divyangjans (specially-abled individuals).

Emphasizing sustainability and eco-friendliness, the scheme also incorporates the implementation of ballastless tracks as needed. The development plan takes into account the station’s specific requirements, phasing, and feasibility, as well as the establishment of city centers around the stations in the long run.

The improvement of amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like One Station One Product, better passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, are also part of the scheme.