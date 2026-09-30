Rail connectivity around Meerut is set to get a boost with Indian Railways approving two new MEMU services linking Meerut City with Khurja and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The new trains will connect several stations along the two routes, giving passengers more options for daily and regional travel. Both services will stop at all stations on their respective routes for commercial purposes.

The two services are Khurja–Meerut City MEMU (64573/64574) and Saharanpur–Meerut City MEMU (64580/64579). Here are the timings and other key details.

Khurja–Meerut City MEMU: Timings and route

The 64573 Khurja–Meerut City MEMU will leave Khurja at 1:15 PM and reach Meerut City at 5:20 PM. The journey will take 4 hours and 5 minutes.

In the return direction, 64574 Meerut City–Khurja MEMU will depart from Meerut City at 11:25 AM and arrive at Khurja at 4 PM. The return journey will take 4 hours and 35 minutes.

The train will have commercial stoppages at all en-route stations, allowing passengers to board or get off at stations along the section.

Saharanpur–Meerut City MEMU: Timings and route

The second service will connect Saharanpur with Meerut City, providing an early morning connection towards Meerut and an evening service in the opposite direction.

64580 Saharanpur–Meerut City MEMU will depart from Saharanpur at 5:50 AM and reach Meerut City at 8:10 AM, taking 2 hours and 20 minutes.

For the return journey, 64579 Meerut City–Saharanpur MEMU will leave Meerut City at 5:45 PM and reach Saharanpur at 8:40 PM. The journey will take 2 hours and 55 minutes.

This service will also stop at all en-route stations for commercial purposes.

More connectivity for passengers across western UP

The new MEMU services will improve rail access across parts of western Uttar Pradesh by linking Meerut City with Khurja and Saharanpur.

Since both trains will stop at all stations along their respective routes, passengers in smaller towns and intermediate locations will also have direct train options.

The services are expected to be useful for short-distance and regional journeys, particularly for people travelling between Meerut and nearby towns for work, education and other daily needs.

The wider network will also give passengers more choices when planning trips across the region.