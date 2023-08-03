Marking a milestone feat! Track linking work on last leg of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor completed

In a big development, Indian Railways has completed track linking work on the last leg of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) between Sonnagar and Ludhiana section. Once commissioned, it will provide seamless connectivity to freight trains.

“Marking a milestone feat, track linking work on the last leg of EDFC between Sonnagar and Ludhiana section has been completed. Upon Commissioning, the entire 1337 RKM of Eastern DFC will provide seamless connectivity to freight trains,” informed the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday.

Last month, the ministry shared an update related to the construction of the Dedicated Freight Corridors project in India. Till June 2023, 77.2 per cent of the project was commissioned, the ministry had announced.

“1,046 km commissioned on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), and 1,150 km commissioned on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor ((EDFC),” the ministry had said. 454 out of 543 major bridges were also commissioned.

About the Dedicated Freight Corridors

In India, the Dedicated Freight Corridors are a network of broad gauge freight railway lines. Their only purpose is to serve freight trains. Thus, making the freight service in the country faster and more efficient.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India is responsible for undertaking the planning and development of these corridors. It is also liable for not only the mobilisation of financial resources and the construction but also the maintenance and operation of these corridors.

It all started in December 2006 when, between India and Japan, an agreement was signed for the development of two exclusive rail freight corridors (Dedicated Freight Corridors -DFC). It was a part of economic cooperation for trade and industry.

a) Between Delhi and Mumbai – Western Corridor and

b) Between Delhi and Kolkata – Eastern Corridor

The Ministry of Railways, under the Eleventh Five Year Plan of India (2007–12), initiated the construction work.