If you are planning to visit your hometown to celebrate Vinayagar Chathurthi with your family but are struggling to find a train ticket, there is some good news that could make your journey easier.

Southern Railway has announced a one-way unreserved MEMU special train from Manamadurai to Tambaram to handle the additional passenger rush around the festival.

The special service will run only once on September 14, giving passengers travelling from southern Tamil Nadu towards the Chennai region another train option. Since it is an unreserved service, passengers will not need an advance reservation to travel on the special train.

You can check out the special train route, schedule, and timings below.

Manamadurai-Tambaram special train: Timings and full schedule

Train No. 06192 will depart from Manamadurai at 2:30 pm on September 14, 2026, and is scheduled to reach Tambaram at 11:55 pm the same day.

The service will operate as a one-way unreserved MEMU special, with no return service announced. Passengers travelling towards the Chennai region can use this additional service on the day of operation.

Key stops on the route

The train will halt at several important stations across Tamil Nadu. After departing from Manamadurai, it will pass through Tiruppuvanam and Madurai, followed by Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Ambaturai and Dindigul.

Further along the route, the train will stop at Manaparai and Tiruchchirappalli, before covering Srirangam, Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam. It will then proceed through Villupuram and Chengalpattu before reaching Tambaram.

For passengers, the service provides a direct rail option covering a long stretch between southern Tamil Nadu and the Chennai region.

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An extra option for a busy travel day

The introduction of this special train will give passengers another way to travel towards Tambaram on September 14, especially those unable to get tickets on regular trains.

It also allows passengers boarding from stations along the route to choose an additional service during the busy travel period. This can make it easier for passengers to plan their journey on a day when demand for train travel is expected to be higher.