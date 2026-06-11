Passengers travelling between Chennai, Bengaluru and several eastern and northeastern destinations will face major disruptions this month as Southern Railway undertakes infrastructure works at Arakkonam Yard.

The railway zone has announced diversions, short terminations, short originations, rescheduling and train regulations affecting multiple long-distance services between June 11 and June 28. Several trains will skip important stations including Perambur and Arakkonam, while others will operate on alternative routes through Katpadi, Tiruttani, Renigunta and Gudur.

Bengaluru-bound, northeast-bound trains diverted via alternate routes

The largest impact will be on trains connecting Bengaluru with Patna, Jasidih, Danapur, Kamakhya, Agartala, Saharsa and Balaghat.

Train No. 22353 Patna-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express will run via Gudur, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Melpakkam and Katpadi on June 11 and 18, skipping Perambur and Arakkonam while receiving an additional halt at Tiruttani.

Similar diversions have been announced for Train No. 22306 Jasidih-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express (June 12, 19 and 26), Train No. 12295 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Superfast Express (June 13-28), Train No. 12551 SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express (June 13, 20 and 27), Train No. 22351 Saharsa-SMVT Bengaluru Express (June 12, 19 and 26) and Train No. 12504 Agartala-SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express (June 13, 16 and 20).

Several return services, including Train No. 12503 SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Humsafar Express, Train No. 16523 SMVT Bengaluru-Balaghat Weekly Express and Train No. 22305 SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih Weekly Superfast Express, will also operate on diverted routes with additional stoppages at Tiruttani.

Southern Railway has additionally diverted the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express on June 28 through a special route involving Tiruttani, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach due to the yard works.

Lalbagh Express among trains facing short termination

Passengers travelling between Chennai and Bengaluru will face significant changes on two popular daily services.

Train No. 12608 KSR Bengaluru-Dr MGR Chennai Central Lalbagh Express and Train No. 16552 Ashokapuram-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will terminate at Katpadi instead of Chennai Central from June 13 to June 28.

Their return services, Train No. 12607 Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express and Train No. 16551 Chennai Central-Ashokapuram Express, will originate from Katpadi during the same period.

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Southern Railway has also rescheduled Train No. 22698 Chennai Central-SSS Hubballi Express by 60 minutes on June 28.

Meanwhile, Train No. 16552 Ashokapuram-Chennai Central Express will be regulated by 25 minutes on June 11 and 12, Train No. 22305 SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih Express by 45 minutes on June 14, Train No. 16224 Radhikapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express by 30 minutes on June 14 and 21, and Train No. 12246 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Duronto Express by 20 minutes on June 26.

Railway officials advised passengers to check train schedules before commencing their journey as operational changes will remain in force during the Arakkonam Yard infrastructure works.