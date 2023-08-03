scorecardresearch
Major boost to infrastructure! 48 Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminals commissioned till 30 June – Details inside

To ensure timely execution, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal Operators are required to complete construction within 24 months from the grant of in-principle approval.

Written by Shipra Parashar
Odisha railway station
The statement was made by Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha. (File photo)

In a major boost to the country’s transportation infrastructure, Indian Railways has commissioned as many as 48 Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminals across the country till 30 June this year. This includes five GCTs at Patratu, Sindri, Godda, Pakur and Thaparnagar in Jharkhand.

The statement was made by Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha. 

Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal policy 

The Indian Railways is also setting up cargo terminals in bid to boost investment from industry. The government also launched the ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT)’ policy, wherein GCTs are being developed by non-railway agencies.

These GCTs are aimed at enhancing investments from the private sector for the development of cargo terminals. Furthermore, the GCT policy framework encourages private parties, agencies, and companies to participate in the establishment of these terminals, thereby generating direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“The GCT policy helps in enhancing the participation of private sector in Indian Railways, thereby generating direct and indirect employment opportunities. The number cannot be ascertained as it has a multiplier effect in employment generation,” the statement said. 

The Union Minister also informed that the Gati Shakti cargo terminal operators are expected to complete the construction within twenty-four months from grant of ‘in-principle-approval’.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 14:37 IST

