Travelling between Mumbai and Gujarat is set to become much smoother and more convenient now. To accomodate the growing number of passengers on this busy route, Western Railway has introduced a special weekly train service between Bandra Terminus and Palitana.

This new service aims to reduce travel hassles, offer better connectivity, and give passengers a comfortable option for their journey between the two regions. Check out all the details related to this special train below:

Bandra Terminus and Palitana Special train: All you need to know about this service

Train No Train Name Date of Service Departute Arrival 09023 Bandra Terminus-Palitana Weekly Special 6 May 2026 (Wednesday) 12.15 Hrs 5:10 Hrs (Next Day) 09024 Palitana-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special 8 May 2026 (Friday) 17:00 Hrs 7:25 Hrs

( Next Day)

The train service between Bandra Terminus and Palitana will commence its journey on 6 May 2026 (Wednesday). The train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 12:15 PM and arrive in Palitana at 5:10 AM the following day. For the return journey, the train from Palitana to Bandra Terminus will operate on 8 May 2026 (Friday). It will depart at 5:00 PM and reach Bandra Terminus at 7:25 AM the next day.

During its journey in both directions, the train will halt at the following stations: Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Botad, Dhola, Songadh, and Sihor.

Bandra Terminus and Palitana Special train: A big relief for commuters

The introduction of this special train comes as a major relief for passengers who frequently travel between Mumbai and Gujarat. With travel demand rising, especially during weekends and holidays, getting a confirmed ticket has often been a challenge. This additional service is expected to ease the pressure, reduce long waiting lists, and give passengers a better chance at securing seats.

How will the new train improve connectivity for pilgrims and passengers?

For pilgrims heading to Palitana, a famous religious destination, this train offers a direct and hassle-free travel option. At the same time, business travellers and families can enjoy improved connectivity and a comfortable overnight journey.